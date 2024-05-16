The Hanle region in the union territory witnessed a rare celestial show of Northern Lights, a rarity in India

Last week, a remarkable celestial event unfolded over the skies of Ladakh as intense aurorae, typically reserved for higher latitudes and poles, graced the region.

This phenomenon was attributed to the strongest solar storm in two decades, which unleashed a powerful geomagnetic storm upon Earth, creating a stunning display of aurora lights. These Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are a natural light display that occurs in the sky near the North Pole.

This phenomenon happens when electrically charged particles from the sun collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. These collisions create bright, colourful lights in the sky, usually in neon shades of green and pink. The Northern Lights are most visible in the winter in Alaska, Canada, Norway, Iceland, Russia, Sweden and Finland.