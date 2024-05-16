These properties in Kenya are worth visiting to experience what the country has to offer

Following the pandemic, travelling and planning holidays has become quite important. People are now heading out to newer destinations and taking out time from their busy lives to spend time with their loved ones.

As per a recent survey, it was noted that in 2022, almost 55 thousand Indians travelled to Kenya, 54 thousand to South Africa, 45 thousands to Nigeria and Mauritius. It does seem like Africa is becoming one of the favourties for travel and leisure for Indians.

So, if you are looking for a trip to the African nation of Kenya, Sarova Hotels and Resorts could be an ideal spot to experience what the country has to offer.