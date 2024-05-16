These properties in Kenya are worth visiting to experience what the country has to offer

Following the pandemic, travelling and planning holidays has become quite important. People are now heading out to newer destinations and taking out time from their busy lives to spend time with their loved ones.
As per a recent survey, it was noted that in 2022, almost 55 thousand Indians travelled to Kenya, 54 thousand to South Africa, 45 thousands to Nigeria and Mauritius. It does seem like Africa is becoming one of the favourties for travel and leisure for Indians.
So, if you are looking for a trip to the African nation of Kenya, Sarova Hotels and Resorts could be an ideal spot to experience what the country has to offer.
Sarova Hotels has eight unique properties in prime locations, each harmoniously individual to its own history and environment, fortified by a vision to impact surrounding communities and build a sustainable future. These include Sarova Stanley, Sarova Panafric, Sarova Woodlands, Sarova Imperial Kisumu, Sarova Whitesands, Sarova Mara, Sarova Shaba and Sarova Lion Hill. The group had recently visited Bengaluru and we bring you what they have on offer.
Thriving on the idea of sustainability, the properties use wind power, hydropower and solar power. A nature lover can have a stroll in their organic gardens which are pesticide-free.
Outdoor experiences include chilled out sundowners around the middle of a national park with a beautiful fire burning in front of you and a vista of the sun setting. If you visit their beach property, you can go towards the reef in Kenya, where the tide is low. You can get on a boat and you will be taken to a marine park and swim along with the fish there.
All in all, if you are looking for a holiday in Kenya, this property is worth keeping an eye on.