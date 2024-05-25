Decoding Bhutan’s happiness quotient in these luxe stays in Punakha and Thimphu

A walk through the property

Pemako’s lavish property in the beautiful valley of Punakha made the most use of thoughtful designs incorporating Bhutanese cultural elements seamlessly with all the modern amenities. Pemako Punakha shares friendly boundaries with the Mo Chhu or the female river, just a few miles away from the majestic Punakha Dzong. Cross over the little suspension bridge across the river and you reach the property, which is a gateway to an experience of the slow-paced world of this mountain kingdom.

We were welcomed with rituals performed by a resident lama, who tied sacred threads on our wrists and blessed us with a wooden phallus -- a symbol of good luck in Bhutan -- as a part of the ceremony. We took a tour around the property spread across 60 acres of lush greenery, built caringly over seven years, boasting of an interesting combination of 19 luxury tented villas, one two-bedroom tented villa and one presidential suite villa - each privately placed, at different levels, uniting seamlessly with clear blue skies, the mighty Himalayas and diverse flora and fauna. The quaint, silent stay among the wilderness was indeed rejuvenating at many levels.

We stayed at villa number 7 that had a luxe backyard replete with a private temperature-controlled pool and we took a plunge into it while sipping on some local red wine, paired with candied nuts, rose cookies and chocolate barks.