Kannada Rajyotsava: Journey through Bengaluru’s five iconic landmarks timeless treasure

Chances are you’ve passed by this legendary site on your way to Orion Mall, perhaps catching a glimpse of its sprawling campus from the metro. Established in 1916 under the patronage of Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV, the then king of Mysore, this factory was originally founded to make use of the vast sandalwood reserves in the Mysore Kingdom, which were rendered non-exportable during the First World War. Under the guidance of M Visvesvaraya, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has been crafting the world’s one of the only soaps made with 100 percent pure, natural sandalwood oil carrying the Geographical Indication (GI) tag and continues to offer over 40 exquisite products today upholding this heritage. If you’re curious to see where it all happens, the factory is open to visitors — simply email promysoresandalsoap@gmail.com to schedule your visit and experience this timeless Karnataka icon first-hand. At Yeswanthpur.