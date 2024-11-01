Kannada Rajyotsava: Journey through Bengaluru’s five iconic landmarks timeless treasure

This Kannada Rajyotsava, let’s do more than simply attend celebrations — let’s embrace Karnataka’s roots in a more profound way. No, this isn’t about merely revisiting history books; although that’s a good idea for those not already well-versed in our origins. Instead, why not retrace Karnataka’s legacy by exploring some of Bengaluru’s overlooked Kannada gems — treasures that are quietly woven into the fabric of our culture, art, literature, cuisine, traveland even beauty? Though familiar to a few, these spots are often underappreciated due to their longstanding presence in the city. It’s time we (re) honour their significance, recognising the role they’ve played in upholding Kannada heritage and raising our red and yellow flag high. Let’s take a moment to cherish and celebrate these iconic places that have given us so much to be proud of.
Founded by Kamal Sagar, Oota Bangalore offers a remarkable journey through Karnataka’s culinary heritage, spotlighting hyper-local cuisines from regions like Mangaluru, Mysuru, Coorg, Davangere, Chitradurga and Bengaluru. With dishes such as Coorg’s Pandi Curry, Mangalorean Kori Rotti and Hyderabad Karnataka’s Menthya Soppina Pappu — the restaurant reveals the rich tapestry of Karnataka’s regions, blending distinct spices and local ingredients. A true ‘farm-to-table’ experience, Oota preserves Karnataka’s culinary heritage, offering guests an unforgettable taste of tradition in an inviting, rustic setting. Meal for two: ₹1,200 onwards. At Whitefield.
Chances are you’ve passed by this legendary site on your way to Orion Mall, perhaps catching a glimpse of its sprawling campus from the metro. Established in 1916 under the patronage of Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV, the then king of Mysore, this factory was originally founded to make use of the vast sandalwood reserves in the Mysore Kingdom, which were rendered non-exportable during the First World War. Under the guidance of M Visvesvaraya, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has been crafting the world’s one of the only soaps made with 100 percent pure, natural sandalwood oil carrying the Geographical Indication (GI) tag and continues to offer over 40 exquisite products today upholding this heritage. If you’re curious to see where it all happens, the factory is open to visitors — simply email promysoresandalsoap@gmail.com to schedule your visit and experience this timeless Karnataka icon first-hand. At Yeswanthpur.
Established by Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV in 1915, the Kannada Sahithya Parishattu stands as a cherished institution dedicated to fostering the Kannada language and literature. This esteemed non-profit organisation actively champions the local language by publishing books, hosting literary seminars and supporting vital research projects. Each year, it also organises the prestigious Kannada Sahithya Sammelana — a grand literary conference that celebrates Kannada literature. For those looking to enhance their Kannada literacy or immerse themselves in enriching Kannada books, the parishattu’s outlet offers a comprehensive selection of publications at subsidised prices, making it accessible for all who are passionate about the state’s heritage. At Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarajpet.
They say it’s never too late to pursue the arts and if you’re set on discovering your artistic expression, why not immerse yourself in inspiration at one of Karnataka’s oldest and most revered art institutions? Established over a century ago by AN Subba Rao, Kala Mandira is a true cradle of the state’s artistic and cultural heritage. Today, Subba Rao’s legacy is carried on by his great-granddaughter, MD Pallavi, a celebrated singer, filmmaker and actor, who keeps the family’s artistic spirit alive. Kala Mandira has grown into a premier institution, affiliated with Kannada University, Hampi, offering courses in art, literature and drama. With a comprehensive four-year bachelor’s degree in visual arts, it covers everything from drawing and painting to life study, sculpting, graphic design and digital art. At Hanumanthnagar.
The earliest known reference to the name Bengaluru — spelt then as ‘Benguluru’ — appears in a 9th-century AD inscription. This stone, etched in Halegannada (ancient Kannada), tells of the Bengaluru Kadana or the Battle of Bengaluru, marking the area as a vital part of Karnataka’s rich past. At the heart of Begur stands the Panchalingeshwara Temple, home to this 1,100-year-old inscription — the oldest surviving mention of Karunadu’s now capital city. Surrounding the temple, remnants of an ancient defensive complex built of mud bricks hint at Begur’s significance during the Western Ganga Dynasty. A visit to Begur offers a glimpse into the origins of Bengaluru’s name, alongside the cultural imprints left by Karnataka’s early dynasties. At Begur Village.