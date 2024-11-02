Pushkar Camel Fair 2024 to begin on November 9

The iconic Pushkar Camel Fair in Rajasthan is set to enthrall visitors once again, running from November 9 to November 15, this year. hosted in the serene town of Pushkar, nestled on the edge of the Thar Desert, the fair offers an authentic glimpse into the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Rajasthan. For over a century, the Pushkar Camel Fair or Pushkar Mela, has been a magnet for tourists from around the world. More than 50,000 camels, horses and cattle will be on display, with pastoralists, especially the Raikas, a traditional camel-herding community, showcasing their prized animals.

The fair is more than just a livestock market. Visitors can enjoy the carnival-like atmosphere, complete with musicians, dancers, acrobats and even snake charmers, alongside traditional games such as kabaddi and gilli-danda. The cultural performances, which range from folk music to contemporary acts, will showcase the best of local talent, ensuring that every evening ends on a high note.