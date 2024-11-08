First professional ocean-front electric go-kart track all set to launch in Maldives

Lights out and away we go for an adrenaline-packed adventure at Kandima Maldives, which is all set to introduce the Maldives’ first-ever professional-grade electric go-kart track, Fast Track. Opening on November 15, 2024, this thrilling 500-metre circuit promises to be a game-changer for thrill-seekers and families, combining the excitement of high-speed racing with the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Dubbed the longest and fastest karting track in the region, Fast Track offers an exhilarating experience with karts capable of reaching speeds up to 80 km/h. Featuring twelve hair-raising turns and the region’s first electric, eco-conscious karting technology, the track is designed to cater to all guests, from seasoned racers to families looking for fun. In a move that reinforces Kandima's commitment to sustainability, the electric karts provide an eco-friendly, zero-emission experience.
Kandima has tailored every detail to ensure safety and comfort, from adjustable seating and full seat belts to strategically placed marshal posts for extra security. With a full briefing and expert support on hand, racers of all ages can feel secure while embracing the thrill of speed. Those seeking an enhanced racing experience can try the Mini Grand Prix and Grand Prix packages, complete with qualifying rounds and a full racing setup.
The launch of Fast Track aligns with research forecasting a shift toward collective adventure in 2025, as travellers increasingly seek shared experiences. As such, Fast Track is poised to meet the demand for exciting, group-based travel experiences for all ages.
And the excitement doesn’t stop at the track. In 2025, Kandima will open PlaySpace, an immersive entertainment centre on the island featuring arcade games, VR, bowling and escape rooms, offering something for everyone.