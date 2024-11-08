First professional ocean-front electric go-kart track all set to launch in Maldives

Lights out and away we go for an adrenaline-packed adventure at Kandima Maldives, which is all set to introduce the Maldives’ first-ever professional-grade electric go-kart track, Fast Track. Opening on November 15, 2024, this thrilling 500-metre circuit promises to be a game-changer for thrill-seekers and families, combining the excitement of high-speed racing with the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

Dubbed the longest and fastest karting track in the region, Fast Track offers an exhilarating experience with karts capable of reaching speeds up to 80 km/h. Featuring twelve hair-raising turns and the region’s first electric, eco-conscious karting technology, the track is designed to cater to all guests, from seasoned racers to families looking for fun. In a move that reinforces Kandima's commitment to sustainability, the electric karts provide an eco-friendly, zero-emission experience.