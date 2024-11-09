Gujarat's vibrant winter cultural festival, Rann Utsav, is back for 2024-25 edition

Come winter, the arid landscape of Kutch transforms into a mesmerising mosaic that mirrors its unique identity and indomitable spirit. This ethnically diverse district in Gujarat becomes a vibrant display of art, crafts, music, dance and natural beauty. Rann Utsav, a three-to-four-month carnival held across various locations in Kutch, draws visitors from around the globe.

The festival’s heart lies in the Banni Grasslands, a semi-arid expanse that springs to life with an exhibition. This extraordinary setting becomes a stage for the region’s artistic heritage, showcasing an array of traditional crafts that define Kutch’s unique cultural identity. As day fades, the landscape is bathed in moonlight with captivating folk music and dance performances.

Beyond the Banni Grasslands, the festival spills over to other picturesque locales. Colourful fairs, often set near tranquil beaches or serene lakes, pulse with festivity and excitement, inviting visitors to embrace the lively spirit of Kutch.