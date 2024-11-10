These airlines have unveiled new offerings ahead of the winter holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, Indian travellers have a suite of new and expanded flight options to make their getaways easier and more convenient. From increased connections to tropical beach destinations to improved international routes, here are the latest developments in Indian aviation designed to enhance your travel experience.

Sri Lankan Airlines has introduced a new daytime flight between Bengaluru and Colombo, that has commenced on October 31. This new addition brings the total number of weekly flights between the two cities to 10, offering more convenience for both leisure and business travellers. With favourable timings, Indian travellers can now enjoy short weekend escapes and attend events in Sri Lanka with ease.