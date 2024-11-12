Pankaj Tripathi becomes the face of Madhya Pradesh tourism

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his powerful performances and genuine love for India’s cultural heritage, has been appointed as the new face of Madhya Pradesh tourism. Pankaj, whose connection to Madhya Pradesh extends beyond his films, expressed his excitement for this opportunity to bring the state’s natural beauty and rich history to a wider audience.
Known for his work in movies such as Stree, Stree 2, Oh My God 2, and Ludo, many of which were filmed in Madhya Pradesh, Pankaj has experienced the region’s beauty firsthand.
Reflecting on his connection with the state, he shared, “Madhya Pradesh is more than a travel destination for me; it’s a place full of cherished memories and personal connections. The people, landscapes, and culture have all left a deep impact on me.” He added, “Travelling within India has always been my preference, and Madhya Pradesh stands out with its untouched landscapes, majestic temples, and rich wildlife. I’m thrilled to help inspire others to explore the unique experiences this state offers.”
As the face of the state's tourism, Pankaj will lead campaigns promoting iconic sites such as the temples of Khajuraho, the forts of Gwalior, and the jungles of Kanha and Bandhavgarh. With his authentic love for the region, he hopes to attract travellers to discover the beauty and diversity Madhya Pradesh holds.
Through this partnership, Madhya Pradesh tourism aims to boost awareness of its treasures, inviting visitors from across India and beyond to experience a vibrant state that’s truly a jewel of Indian tourism.