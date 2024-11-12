Pankaj Tripathi becomes the face of Madhya Pradesh tourism

Known for his work in movies such as Stree, Stree 2, Oh My God 2, and Ludo, many of which were filmed in Madhya Pradesh, Pankaj has experienced the region’s beauty firsthand.

Reflecting on his connection with the state, he shared, “Madhya Pradesh is more than a travel destination for me; it’s a place full of cherished memories and personal connections. The people, landscapes, and culture have all left a deep impact on me.” He added, “Travelling within India has always been my preference, and Madhya Pradesh stands out with its untouched landscapes, majestic temples, and rich wildlife. I’m thrilled to help inspire others to explore the unique experiences this state offers.”