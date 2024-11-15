An urban oasis in the heart of Chennai

As we set foot in the newly launched Biophilia Suites at Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai last weekend, we were instantly reminded of American naturalist Henry David Thoreau’s saying, “We can never have enough of nature.” We noticed the train of terrariums that adorned the verdant alleys, and being green thumbs ourselves, we couldn’t stop ourselves from caressing the scenic verdure.

The occasion was the silver jubilee celebrations of the hotel in Chennai, and to commemorate the special event, it introduced the exclusive Biophilia Suites, an all-suite wing that combines nature-inspired design with luxurious amenities. We have a special bond towards the number ‘3’ and when we heard that our room was on the third floor, we grinned like a Cheshire cat.