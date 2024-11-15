An urban oasis in the heart of Chennai

As we set foot in the newly launched Biophilia Suites at Radisson Blu Hotel and Suites GRT Chennai last weekend, we were instantly reminded of American naturalist Henry David Thoreau’s saying, “We can never have enough of nature.” We noticed the train of terrariums that adorned the verdant alleys, and being green thumbs ourselves, we couldn’t stop ourselves from caressing the scenic verdure.
The occasion was the silver jubilee celebrations of the hotel in Chennai, and to commemorate the special event, it introduced the exclusive Biophilia Suites, an all-suite wing that combines nature-inspired design with luxurious amenities. We have a special bond towards the number ‘3’ and when we heard that our room was on the third floor, we grinned like a Cheshire cat.
We were greeted with three options of tea—Oolong, Kashmir Kahwa, and Chamomile—and we opted for the Oolong tea with some organic honey. We scanned the room and were amazed by how it seamlessly integrated nature with modern luxury, including serene design elements that promoted relaxation and well-being. We were also given a leaflet on the hotel’s energy-saving endeavours through which we could earn ‘green tokens’—be it by saving paper using digital checkout, reusing towels and bed linens, consuming alkaline water from in-house glass bottles, or showering less than 10 minutes—to name a few.
As the evening wore on, we stopped by for the cake mixing ceremony and partook in the time-honoured tradition that symbolises the spirit of the festive season. The mood was jubilant, and we saw children shaking a leg to popular Tamil chartbusters, including Manasilaayo. As the heady aroma of dried fruits and spirits wafted in the air, we also witnessed the eco-friendly sapling planting ceremony, even as we enjoyed the carols sung by children.
After the festivities, we decided to bask in some quiet time and arrived at the Titanium Tribe Lounge at the Biophilia Suites, which had a private swimming pool and a cosy corner for those who love to enjoy their tipple in a languid manner. The evening culminated with a laidback dinner at the Ministry of Chutneys, and thereafter we hit the hay.
Sunday is life’s gentle exhale, and our day too began on a laidback note, just as a Sunday is meant to be. After a sumptuous breakfast, we headed to Bodhi Spa for our first ever Turkish Hammam. They say Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week, and this Turkish bathing ritual, which included a steam, exfoliation with a handwoven washcloth known as a kese, foam cleansing, and massage, ensured that this was a holistic wellness experience.
After the hammam, we were hungry as a bear, and we concluded our staycation with a delectable meal comprising fish curry and steamed rice at Kari Theory.
