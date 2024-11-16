Haryana to develop a Mahabharata Circuit

Arvind Kumar Sharma, Haryana’s Heritage and Tourism Minister, has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Kurukshetra and its surrounding areas into premier tourism destinations. This announcement was made at the second Mahabharata Circuit Conference held in Karnal, where officials from both Haryana Tourism and the Union Ministry of Tourism discussed the development potential of this historically rich region.

Hosted by the Union Ministry of Tourism, the conference aimed to promote historic sites in Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat, establishing them as leading tourist attractions connected to the great Indian epic. A new tourism initiative, the Mahabharata Circuit, will showcase these sites, bringing the ancient epic to life and highlighting the area’s profound cultural and historical roots.

The development plan includes enhancing visitor facilities and infrastructure to match popular pilgrimage sites like Vrindavan, which draws thousands of tourists annually. The initiative seeks to elevate Kurukshetra as a global pilgrimage destination, catering to the needs of pilgrims, history enthusiasts and international travellers. He emphasised that this project aligns with the government’s previous success with the Ramayana and Krishna Circuits in northern India, where Rs 200 crores have already been invested.

Over 130 industry representatives attended the three-day Mahabharata Circuit Conference and Familiarisation Tour in Kurukshetra, gaining insights into Kurukshetra’s historical importance and the strategies to promote it as a tourism hotspot. Among the notable attractions on the Mahabharata Circuit are the Brahma Sarovar, associated with Lord Brahma; the Sri Krishna Museum, displaying artefacts from Lord Krishna’s life; Bhishma Kund, where Bhishma is said to have laid on a bed of arrows and Jyotisar, the site of the Bhagavad Gita’s divine discourse. Other important sites include Sheikh Chihli’s Tomb, Gurudwara Navi Patshahi Sahib, Sthaneshwar Mahadev Temple and Bhadrakali Temple.

The circuit extends beyond Haryana to include historical and religious locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, covering destinations like Hastinapur, Mathura and Badrinath. According to Haryana’s tourism department, Kurukshetra spans approximately 147 square kilometres, encompassing numerous temples, sacred sites and ancient tanks linked to the Mahabharata War and its legendary characters. Through the Mahabharata Circuit, the government hopes to revive and promote spiritual and heritage tourism, drawing visitors from across India and beyond to explore the timeless legacy of this sacred and beautiful region.