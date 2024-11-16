Uttar Pradesh launches eco-tourism in tiger reserves

Despite strict conservation guidelines set by India’s National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has recently introduced new tourism initiatives within the core zones of its tiger reserves.

The NTCA, following a Supreme Court directive from 2012, issued a 2019 order prohibiting permanent tourism facilities in these ecologically sensitive areas to preserve them as undisturbed habitats for tigers. Core zones in tiger reserves are designated to provide safe environments for these endangered species, with minimal human intrusion.

The UP government’s recent moves, however, indicate a different approach to balancing conservation with ecotourism.

The 2024-25 eco-tourism season for UP’s tiger reserves — including Pilibhit, Amangarh and Dudhwa — was launched on November 6, a notable nine days earlier than usual. Alongside this opening, several ecotourism facilities were unveiled, including a new boating point within the central area of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and a bamboo cabin on Chukha Beach near the Sharda River.

Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena also outlined plans to enhance the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary with amenities to match those at Dudhwa, including jungle safari services and extended ecotourism offerings across other UP wildlife sanctuaries. These developments come as the state faces NTCA-mandated deadlines to phase out permanent tourism facilities in core zones, a target which recently expired.

Instead of scaling back, UP has reportedly invested over `3 crore in renovating and maintaining tourism accommodations like tharu huts, as well as creating a new boating point along the Sharda Sagar Dam within Pilibhit. An additional `38 lakh has been allocated to build lawn and parking facilities at Ranipur Tiger Reserve to further enhance the visitor experience.

The new ecotourism developments in UP’s tiger reserves present an ongoing tension between boosting regional tourism and adhering to NTCA’s conservation-focused directives. The state hopes to draw more visitors with these enhancements in tiger habitats.