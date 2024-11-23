Exploring Ahmedabad’s culture and history through the lens of heritage museums from the '80s

Under the aegis of the Sarabhai Foundation, Calico is globally acclaimed for its unparalleled collection of Indian textiles — antique and modern — all handmade and up to 500 years old. The displays include court textiles used by the Mughal and provincial rulers of the 15th to 19th centuries, regional embroideries of the 19th century, tie-dyed and religious fabrics. Located in The Retreat Shahibaug since 1983, a historic house surrounded by a lush botanical garden, the museum houses South Indian bronzes, temple hangings, furniture craft, Jain manuscripts and miniature paintings. Visitors can choose from two distinct tours: the Haveli galleries tour in the morning or the Chauk galleries tour in the afternoon.

Don’t miss: The intricately designed Vaishnava picchavais and rare Jain art.

Fun fact: The museum is home to over 800 plant species and attracts diverse wildlife in its garden.

Entry: Free with pre-registration; tours operate on a first-come-first-serve basis.