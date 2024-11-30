Lambasingi Andhra Pradesh: South India’s viral winter wonderland

Wish to experience a frosty winter and minus temperatures this holiday season but in South India? Head to the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi is a hidden gem in the Chintapalli region of the Visakhapatnam district, which is unknown to many. This charming village, often called the ‘Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,’ offers an enchanting escape with its misty mornings, cool climate and serene landscapes. Though snow in the traditional sense might be absent, Lambasingi is the only place in South India where temperatures dip low enough to create a frosty winter wonderland, with ground frost giving the impression of snowfall.

Perched at an altitude of over 1,000 metres above sea level, Lambasingi is a haven for nature lovers. During the winter months, particularly between November and January, temperatures can plunge to as low as -2°C. Early mornings are shrouded in dense fog, the air crisp and invigorating, making the experience a surreal one. Even outside the winter season, the village enjoys a refreshing climate, with temperatures ranging from a comfortable 15°C to 25°C.

Surrounded by rolling hills, coffee plantations and lush forests, Lambasingi’s picturesque beauty is a treat for the senses. The frost-covered landscape in winter adds a magical charm to the region. Visitors can explore its natural treasures, from the emerald expanses of the ghat roads to cascading waterfalls and tranquil reservoirs. Tourist attractions here include the Thajangi Reservoir, a serene spot for a quiet picnic and the Kothapalli Waterfalls, where water tumbles down in breathtaking splendour.

Nature enthusiasts will find joy in the Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary, while flower lovers can immerse themselves in the vibrant amber hues of Susan Garden. Other notable sites include the Bojjannakonda Paddy Fields, the revered Annavaram Temple and the scenic and beautiful Yerravaram Waterfalls.

Located approximately 75 kilometres from Tuni railway station on the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam route and 78 km away from Visakhapatnam Airport (VTZ) Airport, Lambasingi is a delightful getaway for those seeking to experience a slice of winter magic in South India. Stay at: Royal Park Resorts.