Goa's Yuva Tourism Club unveils Tourism Ambassador Programme

By partnering with local schools and colleges, these clubs aim to empower youth to actively shape Goa's tourism narrative, ensuring a sustainable and inclusive future for the community and its visitors. Several clubs were recognised for their outstanding efforts during the event. Dnyanprassarak Vidyalaya was honoured as the first school to establish a Yuva Tourism Club, while Goa College of Home Science in Campal, Panaji, received special mention as the first college to launch a club.

The Yuva Tourism Club Meet was hosted at the prestigious Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula, on 26 September 2024. Drawing more than 1,000 students and youth representatives from educational institutions across the state, the event focused on exploring new tourism opportunities, promoting regenerative tourism practices and emphasising the role of youth in shaping Goa's future as a tourist destination.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant and tourism minister Rohan Khaunte unveiled several key initiatives during the event, including the Yuva Tourism website, the Yuva Tourism Handbook and the State-Level Tourism Ambassador Programme (beginner and advanced). These initiatives mark a significant step forward in youth engagement in the tourism sector.

In his address, chief minister Pramod underscored Goa's vast tourism potential, stating. "Yuva Clubs will play a crucial role in integrating Goan manpower into the hospitality sector. Collective efforts from the youth of Goa are essential to promote new avenues of tourism, including sustainable, wellness, adventure and spiritual tourism. We need young ambassadors to advocate for Goa and establish it as a premier destination for responsible and meaningful travel experiences, ultimately creating a lasting legacy for future generations."