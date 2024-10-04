This dating app launches Solo Traveller's Guide and Passport Mode for Gen Z globe trotters

Tinder, the renowned dating app, has unveiled the ultimate travel companion for young solo adventurers Solo Traveller's Guide to Tinder Passport. Developed in collaboration with The Hosteller, India's popular self-operated backpacker hostel chain, this guide is designed to support the rising trend of solo travel amongst Gen Z travellers, helping them forge connections around the world while exploring new destinations independently. Travel is currently the top interest on the app for young adults globally, particularly those aged 18 to 25. According to a recent survey conducted by the platform, 50 percent of Gen Z in India agree that a shared love for travel enhances the attractiveness of a potential match. In India, this trend is evident through a 17-fold increase in users mentioning 'solo travel' in their bios.

As the trend of solo travelling gains momentum, especially among Gen Z and millennials, the Solo Traveller's Guide offers essential tips for smart, safe travel while encouraging users to build meaningful connections both before and after they land. The guide highlights that a remarkable 78 percent of young singles across the Asia Pacific region are eager to make friends before ar- riving at their holiday spots.

For 2024, the top cities for young singles using the Passport feature include Bangkok, Tokyo, London, Seoul and Delhi. The app's Passport Mode has also been updated to appear directly on the users' profiles, signalling to others that they are open to making connec- tions before arriving at their destination.

Solo travel is more than just a trend; it represents a journey of personal growth and discovery. As The Hosteller notes, there's been a noticeable surge in solo adventurers seeking authentic, safe and budget-friendly experiences in recent years. The hostel chain, which fosters connections between travellers and the cultures they explore, is well-positioned to empower solo travellers in India. Expanding on this vision, The Hosteller has partnered with Tinder to develop the Solo Traveller's Guide, a resource that helps adventurers connect authentically and navigate India's top back- packing destinations safely.