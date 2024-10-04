Whether you like the quiet of the countryside or the buzz of a bustling city, there are different strokes for different folks in Australia

Back in Melbourne for a short stop before we fly back, we make our way to Farmer’s Daughters. What’s interesting is their idea of working collaboratively with Victorian farmers and producers, to provide a farm-to-table experience, taking you on a seasonal journey from the city to the rolling hills, mountains, rivers and beaches of the Gippsland region.

Vocal for local seems to be a global mantra as we find out at Real, a restaurant that is embracing ‘good ancestry.’ This, by growing local ingredients, designing their menus which are meant for sharing and encouraging awareness on ingredient origin and packaging. Curious by the space, we knock on their door as we stroll down the road during the afternoon, only to be told to return for dinner — which is exactly what we do. Worth the wait… the food is farm fresh and we make some organic connections with the staff and fellow diners! Likewise at Big Esso, an all-day bar and kitchen run by Torres Strait Islander chef Nornie Bero whose mission is to make native ingredients the hero of the Australian kitchen. Located in the heart of Fed Square, Big Esso is a celebration of contemporary indigenous culture. The seasonal menu incorporates native flavours and is designed to be shared. What catches our fancy in the bright space full of colour are the artworks by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. Much on the lines of the public market Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia famous for its local produce and offerings is the Queen Victoria Market — one of Melbourne’s top gastronomic attractions — which truly gives a flavour of the city with its colour and excitement. We get there early in the morning, much before the hustle and bustle sets in. But beyond the space and food is the friendly chit-chat with the traders, making the 140-year-old space vibrant. If you’re around on a Wednesday evening, the place turns into a night market, showcasing global cuisine, live music and entertainment — something you might want to put down on your itinerary. We would also suggest stopping by at The Lume, the first permanent digital gallery in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere, transforming the world’s finest art into fully-immersive sensory encounters. Curated tastes, aromas and a choreographed soundtrack add a thrilling new dimension. A must-mention: some comfy bean bags, making it the perfect spot to unwind after a heavy meal — like we did! But before signing off don’t forget to let your hair down with a gimlet in hand at the Gimlet at ‘Cavendish House.’ With its classic European charisma right in the heart of Melbourne, the new cocktail bar and dining room, housed in a landmark 1920s building on leafy Russell Street, transports you into a world of nostalgic Chicago-style glamour, lavishly re-imagined. On that note: Cheers, mate!