Whether you like the quiet of the countryside or the buzz of a bustling city, there are different strokes for different folks in Australia

We’re in the middle of a cricket-frenzy month and this buzz around the Indian Premier League, takes us back to the same frenzied activity when we visited Australia, in the midst of the action-packed ICC Men’s World Cup. At the heartbeat of Melbourne, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a day before India plays against Australia in Bengaluru, there’s palpable excitement miles away, in the hallowed ground’s air.
An elderly volunteer guides us on the tour of one of the finest cricketing venues, surprisingly amused as we stop by for pictures at short intervals. As we race past the famous MCG Long Room, MCG Library (founded in 1873), MCG tapestry, Player Change Rooms, Cricketers’ Viewing Room, the Ron Casey Media Centre, we pause a minute to see the portraits of Donald Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar — and there’s a sweeping sense of nostalgia that overtakes the Indian crew who has watched many a key match taking place on these grounds. Tendulkar or the ‘Little Master,’ as he’s known, was a true legend against Australia with 9 centuries and 15 half-centuries and was known to be the nemesis of Australian bowlers — and it’s no surprise that pictures of his are being captured on the double, during the tour.
This buzz is quite in contrast to the week that was. As we quickly get a view of Melbourne’s skyline, it takes us back to the quietude of Anglesea where we’re taking a walk on the sweeping, sandy beaches of the famous Great Ocean Road. In the middle of this sparsely-populated spot in Australia, the last thing you would imagine is striking up a conversation with a local about Bengaluru, a place he’s frequented, to attract potential tourists. “We have many Indians coming here and I myself have come to many places, including Bengaluru, where lots of people show interest in coming and exploring the regional areas,” he says much to our table of three’s surprise. The regional side of Australia is slowly gaining popularity among tourists, we’re told, after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the dynamics of travel. With several stringent lockdowns and other measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, residents were not allowed to leave the country, in a way, taking them towards exploring their ‘backyard.’
We’re savouring some warm scones and homemade jam, in the background of Cape Otway Lightstation — our first step on a long scenic drive. Due to an earthquake a month or so before we’re there, the lighthouse is closed but a walk through the space under the mildly-warm sun in the winter cold of Australia — is refreshing. For some history… Cape Otway Lightstation was established in 1848 to guide incoming ships through the ‘eye of the needle,’ the dangerous western entrance to Bass Strait between Victoria’s south coast and King Island. Although the lighthouse was decommissioned in 1994, the grounds and buildings remain open to the public as an insight into the treacherous life experienced by the keepers through the life of the beacon. The regional areas of Australia are yet to warm up… it’s early November with summer supposedly setting in. So we packed… taking advice from Google. But reality hits us and it’s colder than usual, unusual for that time of the year. In the regional areas we are in, it’s sometimes under 10 degrees celsius and feels like under 5. But some hot chocolate (and an occasional gimlet!) in hand (we’d recommend the Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie & Ice Creamery where you can also watch the art of chocolate-making and say hello to their European chocolatiers) is warm enough to keep our spirits high as we discover the tranquil landscaped coastal setting. A break from the long drive on the 243-kilometre stretch, we stop at the Maits Rest Rainforest Trail to wiggle our legs. The self-guided rainforest boardwalk in the beautiful fern gardens and giant rainforest trees up to 300 years old shakes us out of the stupor of the drive.
It’s slowly back to city life as we make our way to Geelong, a city on the move and the signs of change are everywhere, from the picturesque waterfront and urban precinct to the craft breweries and hole-in-the-wall cafés that have reclaimed and reshaped the city’s old industrial landscape. Geelong takes full advantage of its unique north-facing bay with waterfront eateries, landscaped gardens, public artworks and walking paths set against the backdrop of Corio Bay. So we use the city as a base to explore the famous Geelong wine region and visit craft breweries.
Back in Melbourne for a short stop before we fly back, we make our way to Farmer’s Daughters. What’s interesting is their idea of working collaboratively with Victorian farmers and producers, to provide a farm-to-table experience, taking you on a seasonal journey from the city to the rolling hills, mountains, rivers and beaches of the Gippsland region.
Vocal for local seems to be a global mantra as we find out at Real, a restaurant that is embracing ‘good ancestry.’ This, by growing local ingredients, designing their menus which are meant for sharing and encouraging awareness on ingredient origin and packaging. Curious by the space, we knock on their door as we stroll down the road during the afternoon, only to be told to return for dinner — which is exactly what we do. Worth the wait… the food is farm fresh and we make some organic connections with the staff and fellow diners! Likewise at Big Esso, an all-day bar and kitchen run by Torres Strait Islander chef Nornie Bero whose mission is to make native ingredients the hero of the Australian kitchen. Located in the heart of Fed Square, Big Esso is a celebration of contemporary indigenous culture. The seasonal menu incorporates native flavours and is designed to be shared. What catches our fancy in the bright space full of colour are the artworks by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. Much on the lines of the public market Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia famous for its local produce and offerings is the Queen Victoria Market — one of Melbourne’s top gastronomic attractions — which truly gives a flavour of the city with its colour and excitement. We get there early in the morning, much before the hustle and bustle sets in. But beyond the space and food is the friendly chit-chat with the traders, making the 140-year-old space vibrant. If you’re around on a Wednesday evening, the place turns into a night market, showcasing global cuisine, live music and entertainment — something you might want to put down on your itinerary. We would also suggest stopping by at The Lume, the first permanent digital gallery in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere, transforming the world’s finest art into fully-immersive sensory encounters. Curated tastes, aromas and a choreographed soundtrack add a thrilling new dimension. A must-mention: some comfy bean bags, making it the perfect spot to unwind after a heavy meal — like we did! But before signing off don’t forget to let your hair down with a gimlet in hand at the Gimlet at ‘Cavendish House.’ With its classic European charisma right in the heart of Melbourne, the new cocktail bar and dining room, housed in a landmark 1920s building on leafy Russell Street, transports you into a world of nostalgic Chicago-style glamour, lavishly re-imagined. On that note: Cheers, mate!
At a glance:
Weather: Unpredictable!
But Melbourne enjoys warm summers, glorious springs, mild autumns and crisp winters. With its variable climate, Melbourne warms up December to February (summer), cools down March to May (autumn), chills out June to August (winter) and warms up again September to November (spring).
Stay at:
Great Ocean Road Resort
Set in the seaside town of Anglesea, this 30 boutique accommodation is at the heart of Victoria’s southern coastline.
Southern Ocean Villas
A contemporary accommodation in Port Campbell and within five minutes walking distance of Port Campbell’s town centre and beach.
In Melbourne
Crown Metropol on Whiteman St, a centrally-located contemporary luxury hotel.
Flights from Bengaluru to Melbourne: INR 50,000 onwards.