Places with the most rainfall on earth

Rainfall plays a crucial role in shaping the ecosystems, cultures and economies of regions around the world. While some places struggle with arid conditions, others are drenched in rainfall for much of the year. These regions, often nestled in tropical or mountainous areas, experience high levels of precipitation due to their unique geographical and climatic conditions. From lush rainforests to vibrant, moisture-filled ecosystems, these areas have some of the highest annual rainfall on Earth. Here are five places renowned for receiving the most rainfall globally.

Mawsynram, India

Located in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, Mawsynram holds the Guinness World Record for the highest average annual rainfall. This village receives about 467.4 inches (11,871 mm) of rainfall each year, making it the wettest place on Earth. The heavy rains are due to the region’s location on the windward side of the Khasi Hills, where moist monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal are forced to rise, cool and condense, leading to torrential downpours. The abundant rainfall has shaped the landscape into a lush, green environment, but it also creates challenges such as landslides and flooding for the local population.

Cherrapunji, India

Not far from Mawsynram is Cherrapunji, another village in Meghalaya that is renowned for its rainfall. Cherrapunji was once considered the wettest place on Earth before Mawsynram took the title. It still holds the record for the most rainfall in a single year, with a staggering 1,042 inches (26,471 mm) in 1861. The region’s monsoon season brings near-constant rain, turning the area into a lush, vibrant environment with waterfalls, rivers and rainforests. Cherrapunji is also famous for its living root bridges, which are made from the roots of rubber trees and thrive in this moisture-laden environment.

Debundscha, Cameroon

Debundscha, located at the base of Mount Cameroon, is another region with an extraordinary amount of rainfall, receiving an average of 405 inches (10,299 mm) annually. The area's tropical climate and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean contribute to its constant heavy rainfall. Mount Cameroon itself acts as a barrier, forcing moist air currents to rise and condense, resulting in significant precipitation. Despite the heavy rain, Debundscha is rich in biodiversity and is home to dense forests and thriving wildlife.

Cropp River, New Zealand

Cropp River, situated on the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island, is one of the wettest places in the Southern Hemisphere. The area receives an average of 453 inches (11,530 mm) of rainfall annually. The Southern Alps play a critical role in this, as the mountains intercept moisture-laden winds from the Tasman Sea, leading to frequent and intense rainstorms. This region is known for its dramatic landscapes, including rainforests, rivers and waterfalls, all nourished by the heavy rains.

Tutunendo, Colombia

Tutunendo, a small town in Colombia, is one of the rainiest places in the world, with an annual average of 463 inches (11,770 mm) of rainfall. Located in the Chocó region, it is one of the wettest areas in the Americas. The town experiences a tropical rainforest climate, with rainfall almost evenly distributed throughout the year. The dense vegetation, towering trees and vibrant wildlife are a testament to the area’s heavy rainfall. Tutunendo is known for its unique weather patterns, where it frequently rains while the sun shines, resulting in beautiful rainbows and dramatic skies.

These locations are not just known for their staggering rainfall but also for the rich ecosystems that thrive in such moisture-heavy environments. They serve as a reminder of the power of nature and the beauty that can emerge from even the rainiest of places.