A tour of the world’s most famous statues – Art, culture, and heritage in monumental form

Statues have long served as symbols of culture, history, and artistry. From ancient times to modern day, these monumental works have captured the imaginations of people around the globe. Here’s a look at some of the most iconic statues that stand as testaments to human creativity and spirit.
1. Christ the Redeemer (Brazil)
Perched atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Christ the Redeemer is a towering statue of Jesus Christ, stretching 98 feet tall with arms outstretched. Completed in 1931, this symbol of peace and Christianity overlooks the city, attracting millions of visitors each year. The statue is not only a marvel of engineering but also an iconic representation of Brazilian culture.
2. The Statue of Liberty (USA)
A gift from France to the United States, the Statue of Liberty stands on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. Unveiled in 1886, this colossal statue represents freedom and democracy. Designed by Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, Lady Liberty holds a torch and a tablet inscribed with the date of the American Declaration of Independence, making her a powerful symbol for immigrants arriving in America.
3. David (Italy)
Sculpted by Michelangelo in the early 16th century, the statue of David is a masterpiece of Renaissance art. Standing 17 feet tall, this marble sculpture represents the biblical hero David before his battle with Goliath. Located in Florence, Italy, David showcases Michelangelo’s extraordinary skill and attention to detail, embodying the ideals of beauty and strength.
4. Moai Statues (Easter Island, Chile)
The Moai statues are enigmatic monolithic figures found on Easter Island, known for their oversized heads and unique features. Carved by the Rapa Nui people between 1400 and 1650 CE, these statues are believed to represent ancestors and are integral to the island's cultural heritage. The largest Moai stands at 33 feet, highlighting the impressive craftsmanship of the ancient Polynesians.
5. Little Mermaid (Denmark)
Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale, the Little Mermaid statue is a beloved symbol of Copenhagen. Unveiled in 1913, this bronze figure depicts a mermaid sitting on a rock, gazing wistfully at the sea. Though petite at just 1.25 meters tall, it has captured the hearts of visitors for over a century, representing themes of love and longing.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar