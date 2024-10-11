Five ocean destinations for your travel bucket list

Maui is known for its stunning landscapes and pristine beaches, making it a top destination for ocean lovers. The Road to Hana offers breathtaking views of waterfalls, lush rainforests and dramatic coastlines. At Molokini Crater, you can snorkel in one of the world’s clearest marine environments, surrounded by colourful coral and diverse marine life. Don’t miss the chance to witness the spectacular sunrise at Haleakalā National Park, where the skies transform into a canvas of colours.