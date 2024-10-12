Ancient cliffside cities still standing today

Here are five remarkable ancient cliffside cities that continue to captivate visitors with their stunning architecture and breathtaking views.
Home to the Ancestral Puebloans, Mesa Verde National Park features impressive cliff dwellings built into sandstone cliffs. Notable sites like Cliff Palace showcase intricate stone structures dating back to the 12th century. Visitors can hike to vantage points and join guided tours to explore these ancient homes, providing insight into the lives of the people who once inhabited them.
Perched atop a hill in central Italy, Civita di Bagnoregio is often referred to as the 'dying town' due to its eroding cliffs. Founded over 2,500 years ago by the Etruscans, this charming village features narrow streets and medieval buildings. A footbridge connects it to the nearby town of Bagnoregio, allowing visitors to experience its unique atmosphere and stunning views of the surrounding valley.
Nestled between mountains and the Adriatic Sea, Kotor is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its well-preserved medieval architecture and dramatic cliffs. The city's fortress, built on a mountainside, provides panoramic views of the bay and surrounding landscape. Wandering through Kotor’s cobblestone streets reveals a rich tapestry of history, from Roman ruins to Venetian palaces.
Renowned as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, Petra is an archaeological marvel carved into rose-red cliffs. Founded by the Nabataeans in the 5th century BC, this ancient city is famous for its rock-cut architecture, including the iconic Al-Khazneh (The Treasury). Visitors can explore its vast site, which features tombs, temples, and an extensive water conduit system, all against a stunning deser backdrop.
Famous for its monasteries perched atop towering rock formations, Meteora is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Established in the 14th century, these monasteries offer breathtaking views and a glimpse into monastic life. Visitors can hike between the monasteries, exploring beautiful landscapes and ancient architecture that have stood the test of time.
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)