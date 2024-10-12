Ancient cliffside cities still standing today

Renowned as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, Petra is an archaeological marvel carved into rose-red cliffs. Founded by the Nabataeans in the 5th century BC, this ancient city is famous for its rock-cut architecture, including the iconic Al-Khazneh (The Treasury). Visitors can explore its vast site, which features tombs, temples, and an extensive water conduit system, all against a stunning deser backdrop.