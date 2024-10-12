Ancient port cities of India

India's ancient port cities played a significant role in shaping its history and culture, acting as gateways for trade, culture and ideas between the Indian subcontinent and the wider world. From as early as 2500 BCE, these ports facilitated the exchange of goods such as spices, textiles and precious stones with civilisations like Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greece and Rome. The Indian Ocean trade routes that connected these cities to Africa, Arabia and Southeast Asia helped establish India as a major hub in the global economy of the ancient world. Besides their economic importance, these port cities became centres for cultural and religious exchanges, profoundly influencing the development of art, architecture and religious thought in India. Here are five notable ancient port cities that were central to India’s maritime history.
One of the oldest known port cities in the world, Lothal was part of the Indus Valley Civilisation and dates back to around 2400 BCE. Located in present-day Gujarat, Lothal was an advanced urban settlement with a well-planned dockyard, warehouses and a complex drainage system. The city's strategic location near the Gulf of Khambhat made it a key centre for trade with Mesopotamia and other ancient civilisations. Archaeological evidence from Lothal, including seals, beads and pottery, suggests that the city was involved in the export of ivory, copper and precious stones, indicating its significance as a major trading hub.
Muziris, an ancient port city on the Malabar Coast of Kerala, was a thriving centre of trade between India and the Roman Empire during the first few centuries CE. Known for its export of spices, particularly black pepper, Muziris attracted traders from Greece, Rome, Egypt and Arabia. It was described in ancient texts as a bustling city with luxurious goods, gold and other exotic commodities passing through its markets. The port’s wealth and prominence were such that it is frequently mentioned in Roman accounts of Indian trade. Muziris also became a melting pot of cultures, with influences from the West blending with Indian traditions.
Also known as Kaveripattinam, Poompuhar was an ancient port city on the southeastern coast of India, situated at the mouth of the Kaveri River. Poompuhar was a significant trade hub during the Chola dynasty, especially from the 3rd century BCE to the 4th century CE. The city had extensive trade connections with Southeast Asia, particularly the kingdoms of Southeast Asia and China. Poompuhar’s location made it a vital centre for both maritime and inland trade, exporting silk, pearls and spices. The city is also featured in Tamil Sangam literature, where it is depicted as a vibrant, prosperous port city
Located near modern-day Mumbai, Sopara (also known as Shurparaka) was an ancient port city that thrived between the 3rd century BCE and the 9th century CE. Sopara played a key role in trade with the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. The port was known for exporting horses, pearls, cotton and other valuable goods. Sopara is also significant for its Buddhist connections, with several ancient stupas and relics discovered in the region. The city’s prosperity and strategic importance made it one of the key trade centres in Western India.
Located near Pondicherry, Arikamedu was an ancient port city that flourished between the 2nd century BCE and the 2nd century CE. Archaeological excavations have revealed that Arikamedu was a centre for Indo-Roman trade, with evidence of Roman amphorae, beads and glassware found at the site. Arikamedu exported textiles, gemstones and spices, which were in high demand in the Roman Empire. The city’s decline coincided with the fall of the Roman Empire, but its legacy as a major trading port remains significant in understanding India’s ancient maritime history.
