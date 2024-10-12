Ancient port cities of India

India's ancient port cities played a significant role in shaping its history and culture, acting as gateways for trade, culture and ideas between the Indian subcontinent and the wider world. From as early as 2500 BCE, these ports facilitated the exchange of goods such as spices, textiles and precious stones with civilisations like Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greece and Rome. The Indian Ocean trade routes that connected these cities to Africa, Arabia and Southeast Asia helped establish India as a major hub in the global economy of the ancient world. Besides their economic importance, these port cities became centres for cultural and religious exchanges, profoundly influencing the development of art, architecture and religious thought in India. Here are five notable ancient port cities that were central to India’s maritime history.