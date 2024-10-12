Offbeat roadtrip destinations for adventure lovers

Start your adventure in Munnar, renowned for its lush tea plantations and cool climate. The road from Munnar to Thekkady winds through breathtaking landscapes, offering views of rolling hills and vibrant greenery. Once in Thekkady, explore the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, where you can enjoy bamboo rafting and spot wildlife like elephants and various bird species. The region is perfect for trekking and immersing yourself in the beauty of nature. Don’t miss out on local spice plantations for a true taste of Kerala’s rich agricultural heritage.