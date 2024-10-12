Shipwrecks you can visit till date

Exploring shipwrecks provides a unique blend of adventure, history and natural beauty. Here are five notable shipwrecks you can still visit, whether through diving, guided tours, or scenic views.
Diving enthusiasts regard the SS Thistlegorm as a must-see wreck. This British cargo ship sank in the Red Sea during World War II in 1941 and is now a popular dive site. At approximately 30 meters deep, divers can explore its remains, which include fascinating artifacts such as trucks, motorcycles and ammunition. The vibrant marine life surrounding the wreck adds to its allure, making it a remarkable experience for divers of various skill levels.
The USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor stands as a poignant tribute to those who lost their lives during the attack on December 7, 1941. Visitors can take a boat tour to the memorial, which rests above the sunken battleship. The site offers historical insights and emotional reflections on the events of World War II. This visit is not just about seeing a wreck; it’s about understanding the profound impact of history.
Sister ship to the infamous Titanic, the HMHS Britannic sank in the Aegean Sea during World War I. While diving is typically reserved for experienced explorers, specialized guided tours occasionally allow visitors to view this massive wreck at about 400 feet underwater. The Britannic’s remains provide a striking connection to maritime history and the stories of those who served on her.
The Andrea Doria is considered one of the ultimate diving challenges. This Italian ocean liner sank in 1956 off Nantucket, resting at a depth of 240 feet. Experienced divers flock to this wreck for its stunning underwater scenery and artifacts. However, it’s important to note that diving here requires advanced skills due to strong currents and depth, making it a thrilling adventure for those prepared to take it on.
Sunk intentionally to create an artificial reef, the USS Oriskany is the largest aircraft carrier ever intentionally sunk. Located off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, this wreck attracts divers eager to explore its massive structure. Over the years, it has become a thriving habitat for diverse marine life, providing an exciting dive experience while promoting marine conservation.
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)