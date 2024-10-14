Check out these 3 getaways for your post-festive rejuvenation

If you want to experience the chill in the air then pack your bags and head over to Himachal Pradesh. Situated in the Kangra Valley the Araiya Palampur is all about chilling with friends and family. Find yourself surrounded by the pine forests and the Dhauladhar range which transports you to a contemplative state. You can lounge around soaking in the views or take leisurely walks down the road understanding the local Himachali culture, visit ancient temples, explore tea plantations, get your hands down to creating some pottery, or let your adventurous side out by going on a guided tour or a safari. While at the luxury resort, you can also check out their dining destinations which include a range from all-day dining to a rooftop bar and outdoor lawn.