Check out these 3 getaways for your post-festive rejuvenation

If the festivities are tiring you out and you are looking for a quick luxury getaway with loved ones, then here are three options that you might want to try out.
Wouldn’t it be nice to laze around in the hills amidst exotic views and recuperating on your energy levels with holistic practices? Situated in the Western Ghats, the Dharana at Shillim offers the perfect fusion of luxury, nature, and unwinding yourself. Focusing on the well-being of their patrons, you can try out yoga, meditation, tailor-made dietary menu with fresh and organic ingredients, ayurvedic practices, spa detoxification and much more. It’s the perfect way to focus on yourself and rebuild the energy for the days to come.
For all the adventure lovers out there, check out Neerville Glamping amidst the naturescape of Uttarakhand. Stay inside glamping tents and get the feel of living in an ambience which brings you closer to nature. This enchanting retreat will take you on a journey through scenic monsoon treks where you can click lots of Instagrammable photographs; private waterfalls to gaze at Nature’s beauty; gourmet delights at the Paravata Café and more.
If you want to experience the chill in the air then pack your bags and head over to Himachal Pradesh. Situated in the Kangra Valley the Araiya Palampur is all about chilling with friends and family. Find yourself surrounded by the pine forests and the Dhauladhar range which transports you to a contemplative state. You can lounge around soaking in the views or take leisurely walks down the road understanding the local Himachali culture, visit ancient temples, explore tea plantations, get your hands down to creating some pottery, or let your adventurous side out by going on a guided tour or a safari. While at the luxury resort, you can also check out their dining destinations which include a range from all-day dining to a rooftop bar and outdoor lawn.