Zombie apocalypse staged on Japan’s bullet train: A thrilling event for passengers

A seemingly ordinary bullet train journey took a terrifying turn on Saturday as passengers were subjected to a simulated zombie apocalypse. Organised by the ‘scare squad’ Kowagarasetai, the event was inspired by the hit South Korean film Train to Busan, according to reports.
The chartered shinkansen (bullet train), usually known for its efficiency and tranquillity, became a battleground between terrified passengers and flesh-hungry zombies. Actors strategically placed among the passengers staged attacks, transforming into zombies and causing chaos among the unsuspecting riders.
Kenta Iwana, the event organiser, explained the concept behind the terrifying experience to a media outlet. “We wanted to depict the normally safe, peaceful shinkansen – something we take for granted – collapsing in the blink of an eye,” he was quoted as saying.
The event was far from the first experiment for the Central Japan Railway Company, stated sources. In an effort to diversify its business, the company has been renting out bullet train compartments for special events. From sushi restaurants and bars to even wrestling matches, the shinkansen has become a versatile venue.
To ensure a thrilling yet safe experience, the organisers used toy chainsaws and guns as props. They avoided depicting extreme violence and gore to maintain the shinkansen’s squeaky-clean reputation.
The two-and-a-half-hour tour was not all horror. To balance the intensity, light-hearted performances by zombie cheerleaders, magicians, and comedians were interspersed throughout the journey. A choreographed dance to Michael Jackson's Thriller added a touch of entertainment and humour to the terrifying experience.
The zombie apocalypse on a bullet train was undoubtedly a unique and unforgettable event. It showcased the versatility of the shinkansen and offered passengers a thrilling adventure unlike any other.