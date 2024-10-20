Zombie apocalypse staged on Japan’s bullet train: A thrilling event for passengers

A seemingly ordinary bullet train journey took a terrifying turn on Saturday as passengers were subjected to a simulated zombie apocalypse. Organised by the ‘scare squad’ Kowagarasetai, the event was inspired by the hit South Korean film Train to Busan, according to reports.

The chartered shinkansen (bullet train), usually known for its efficiency and tranquillity, became a battleground between terrified passengers and flesh-hungry zombies. Actors strategically placed among the passengers staged attacks, transforming into zombies and causing chaos among the unsuspecting riders.