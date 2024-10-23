Behind the scenes at the National Toy Hall of Fame

The same process applies to every toy inducted into the Hall of Fame. In 2002, when the jigsaw puzzle was honored, the museum displayed one of the earliest examples: a 1766 mahogany board with a map of Europe. Next to it, a 1990 Donald Duck board puzzle demonstrated the toy’s evolution over centuries.

But not all Hall of Fame inductees are specific products. In 2021, “sand” was honored for its timeless appeal as a simple yet endlessly creative plaything. The curators aim to evoke nostalgia with each toy, connecting generations of visitors to their childhood memories.

The museum’s collection is vast—half a million objects, including 1,500 yo-yos and 8,000 jigsaw puzzles—and growing every year. While many toys are pulled from the archives for permanent display, the curators are always on the lookout for more. They monitor sites like eBay, attend estate sales and occasionally pursue items at auction, much like a fine art museum would. In 2010, they secured one of their most prized possessions: an original hand-painted Monopoly set, created by inventor Charles Darrow in 1933 before the game became a commercial hit. Though it cost the museum $146,500 at Sotheby’s, it was a priceless acquisition for the Hall of Fame.

New toys are constantly entering the market and predicting which will stand the test of time is part of the curators’ job. The goal is to preserve the history of these playthings for future generations. “We want to be the repository for them, for the nation or the world,” says Bensch.

Each year, anyone can nominate a toy for the Hall of Fame online. Museum staff narrow the list to 12 finalists and a panel of experts votes to select the inductees. Since its inception in 1998, 84 toys have been enshrined in the Hall, ranging from classics like the Barbie doll and teddy bear to simple objects like a stick, inducted in 2008 for its endless potential in children’s imaginations.