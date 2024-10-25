Five most haunted places in India

Often referred to as one of the most haunted places in India, Bhangarh Fort is situated in the Aravalli range of Rajasthan. Built in the 17th century, this abandoned fort has a dark history that has led to numerous ghost stories. According to local legend, a wizard named Singhia fell in love with the beautiful princess Ratnavati. He used black magic to try to win her over, but she thwarted his plans. In revenge, the wizard cursed the fort, leading to its downfall. The Archaeological Survey of India has even put up a signboard prohibiting entry after sunset, adding to its eerie reputation.