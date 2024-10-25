Five most haunted places in India

India, with its rich history and diverse culture, is home to many haunted places that capture the imagination of thrill-seekers and ghost enthusiasts. Here are five of the most haunted locations in the country, each steeped in eerie tales and chilling legends.
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
Often referred to as one of the most haunted places in India, Bhangarh Fort is situated in the Aravalli range of Rajasthan. Built in the 17th century, this abandoned fort has a dark history that has led to numerous ghost stories. According to local legend, a wizard named Singhia fell in love with the beautiful princess Ratnavati. He used black magic to try to win her over, but she thwarted his plans. In revenge, the wizard cursed the fort, leading to its downfall. The Archaeological Survey of India has even put up a signboard prohibiting entry after sunset, adding to its eerie reputation.
Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune
Shaniwarwada Fort, once the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire, is known for its grand architecture and tragic history. The fort is infamous for the ghost of a young prince who was brutally murdered by his uncle in a power struggle. Legend has it that on full moon nights, one can hear his cries echoing through the fort. Many visitors have reported strange occurrences, including unexplained cold drafts and sudden drops in temperature, contributing to its haunted reputation.
Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
Abandoned in the early 19th century, Kuldhara is a ghost village near Jaisalmer. It is said that the village was cursed by its residents as they fled to escape oppressive taxation imposed by a local ruler. The villagers left behind their homes, but the curse supposedly prevents anyone from settling there ever since. Visitors to Kuldhara often report a feeling of unease, and some claim to have seen apparitions wandering through the ruins.
Jatinga, Assam
Jatinga is a small village in Assam known for its mysterious phenomenon where migratory birds inexplicably crash to the ground during certain months of the year. Locals believe that this occurrence is linked to spirits and supernatural forces. The villagers regard it as a haunted place, and many have reported strange sounds and sightings of apparitions in the area. This eerie connection between the village and the bird phenomenon has made Jatinga a point of fascination for paranormal investigators.
Dow Hill, West Bengal
The Dow Hill area in Kurseong, West Bengal, is notorious for its haunted Victoria Boys High School, which has been closed since 2004. Locals claim to hear footsteps in the empty hallways and have reported sightings of a headless ghost. The legends suggest that the spirit of a murdered schoolboy roams the area, seeking revenge or closure. The chilling stories surrounding Dow Hill have made it a popular destination for ghost hunters and thrill-seekers.