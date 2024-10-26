Durga Puja Special: It’s time to go pandal hopping and we curate a trail of eight must-attend Pujos in Bengaluru

Pujo in Bengaluru is not just a festival; it is a heartfelt homecoming for every Bengali who cannot make the journey back to their ancestral roots during the festive season. The Silicon City transforms into a cultural melting pot, with numerous pandals springing up in various neighbourhoods, each bringing a slice of Bengal’s soul to life. These pandals, carefully crafted with intricate themes, vivid lighting and towering idols of goddess Durga, serve as a sanctuary for those seeking to reconnect with tradition, faith and community. For the Bengalis in Bengaluru, the pandals embody the warmth of home, offering the familiar sights of Pujo — the beating of dhaak, the rhythmic chanting of mantras, the fragrance of incense and the divine aura of the devi’s presence. With several pandals spread across the city, from Rajajinagar to HSR Layout and extending to Whitefield, Electronic City and beyond, we present to you a list of Pujos, which reflect the city’s diversity while retaining the essence of Kolkata’s fervour.
Set up at Palace Grounds, this year’s Pujo, is themed Utsav and symbolises unity in celebration seen around the festive season. The idol is crafted by master artisans from Kumartuli, Kolkata and holds immense symbolic significance, with every detail intricately carved. Adding to the splendour, renowned lighting artistes from Chandan Nagar, West Bengal, will illuminate the pandal with their signature artistry. The event will also include the distribution of bhog to over 7,500 devotees, alongside traditional rituals such as sandhi puja, sindoor khela and an open dhaak competition. In addition to these sacred rituals, the Pujo boasts performances by acclaimed Bengali singer Subhamita, DJ Esha’s Dandiya Night and live concerts by Raj Burman and Ankita Bhattacharjee. The pandal will also host an array of stalls offering delectable food and curated shopping experiences too. Entry free. On till October 13. At Princess Green, Gate 9, Kumara Krupa Road.
The KBA Durga Puja is renowned for its strict adherence to rituals and timings as prescribed in the ancient Vedas, overseen by a team of highly skilled purohits who travel from various regions of Bengal. Devotees are warmly welcomed to offer anjali to goddess Durga and partake in the mahabhog, served generously to all visitors at the puja mandap. Hosted in an air-conditioned convention centre with seating for over 1,000 people, the event ensures comfort for all attendees. A variety of food and shopping stalls cater to a wide range of interests, while each day of the festival is marked by an array of cultural programmes including bands and traditional events. The highlight of Vijaya Dashami is the sindoor khela and debi boron, open to all devotees, followed by an immersion procession. Additionally, on mahapanchami, visitors can enjoy an anandamela and a traditional wear fashion show competition on October 12, bringing further vibrancy to the festivities. Entry free. On till October 13. At VK Convention Hall, Yelahanka.
The ECCA is hosting their grand Durga Puja celebrations at the White Feather Convention Centre where attendees can enjoy complimentary bhog throughout the festival. Traditional rituals such as the sandhya aarti and the spirited dhunuchi naach will add to the devotional atmosphere. A highlight of the festivities is the much-anticipated Dandiya Night on 11th October, with tickets available on online for INR 99. Musical performances will feature the renowned Kolkata-based band Bhoomi on October 12, alongside a local favourite — Bangalorian. Entry free. On till October 13. At White Feather Convention Center, Electronic City.
In the mid-1940s, the Air Force Station in Jalahalli began its own Durga Prathima — known as Ranarangini Durga — organised by the dedicated personnel of the Air Force. What started as a modest celebration has evolved into one of the most significant Pujos in Bengaluru, now hosted annually by The Bengalee Association on Assaye Road. This Puja, the oldest in Bengaluru, has flourished over decades of celebration, marking its 74th Sarbojonin Durgotsab this year with the same unwavering diligence that has always defined it. The entire ambience, including the stage, has been meticulously spruced up to incorporate ethnic elements. This year, the decoration features the intricate pingla art form, bringing an added layer of cultural authenticity to the celebrations. The theme, Abhaya Roope Jago, beautifully captures the essence of feminine power, depicting women’s strength across all walks of life. Witness key rituals such as pushpanjali, boron, janabhog, homa, sindur khela, sandhya arati and anandamela — ensuring that every aspect of the three-day festivities is covered. Entry free. On till October 13. At Assaye Road, Ulsoor.
Marking its 10th anniversary of organising the annual Pujo celebrations, this year’s theme at this popular pandal is inspired by India’s magnificent architecture and intricate craftsmanship, reflecting a harmonious fusion of rich reds and golds, exuding warmth and elegance while seamlessly marrying old-world charm with modern sophistication. The festivities will feature captivating performances by local talents, including traditional Bengali dance, music recitals and theatrical productions. A special highlight will be the renowned Bengali folk band, Diganta Rekha, performing on October 12, promising a memorable evening of music. On saptami, ashtami and navami, food will be distributed to devotees between 1 pm and 3 pm, ensuring that all can partake in the communal spirit of the occasion. The venue is equipped with dedicated parking, food stalls and entertainment zones, providing a wellrounded experience for attendees of all ages. Entry Free. On till October 13. At Elite Banquet Hall, JP Nagar.
The celebrations of Pujo at Hindu Sadara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha in Mahalakshmipuram commence with the bodhon and anandamela, followed by the sacred navapatrika pravesh on saptami. On Maha ashtami, devotees partake in the revered pushpanjali and chandi paath, with evening aarti and cultural performances adding to the festivities. The auspicious sandhi puja bridges ashtami and navami, while navami sees pushpanjali, havan and chandi paath. Dashami is marked by the culmination of the puja, pushpanjali, darpan visarjan and aparajita puja. The joyous sindoor khela follows, leading into the grand visarjan procession that bids farewell to the goddess. Entry free. On till October 13. At West of Chord Road.
The JCA returns with its renowned Sharod Utsav celebrations. This year, the association has created a stunning theme-based puja pandal, designed by renowned artistes and craftsmen from Kolkata. The pandal is adorned with replicas of traditional puja samagri, intricately crafted from bamboo strips — a hallmark of rural Bengal’s Pujo traditions. The theme pavilion will highlight how various elements integral to Pujo are made from eco-friendly materials, emphasising sustainability. On October 10, saptami, the audience will be mesmerised by Ankita Bhattacharya, a Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Bangla winner. The following day, will showcase a blend of tradition and contemporary style, beginning with a trendy fashion show by Odette Folk and culminating in a performance of Tagore’s famous dance-drama Chitrangada by the acclaimed odishi dancer Sharmila Mukherjee and her troupe. Ashtami will be further enlivened by an open-to-all dhunuchi naach, followed by a ticketed dandiya musical night. One of the major highlights of the Jayamahal Durga Puja is the expansive food court, featuring stalls from renowned restaurants such as Koshe Kosha, Khan Sahib and Essence of Kolkata, offering an array of authentic Bengali delicacies and well-known brands for all to enjoy. Entry Free. On till October 13. At Jayamahal Palace Road.
We suggest you don’t miss this breathtaking replica of Kolkata’s iconic Victoria Memorial as the centrepiece of this Pujo celebration. Originally built to commemorate Queen Victoria, the Victoria Memorial stands as a testament to the cultural renaissance that emerged in the post-colonial period, harmonising British and Indian architectural influences. Much like the Victoria Memorial symbolises India’s journey into modernity, Pujo represents the eternal victory of good over evil — making this thematic pairing both meaningful and profound. This year’s celebrations promise to captivate visitors with a range of cultural delights, including the vibrant dhunuchi utsav and live performances by renowned artistes such as Silajit Mazumdar and Arko Mukhaerjee, alongside an array of curated in-house performances. Attendees can also indulge in delectable Bengali cuisine at over 30 food stalls, shop at exclusive boutiques and explore a variety of book stalls. The centre of it all is the grand 18-foot Durga idol, adorned in dazzling golden saaj, crowned by a magnificent 5-foot headpiece. Entry free. On till October 31. At Silver County Road, Haralur.