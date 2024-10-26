Durga Puja Special: It’s time to go pandal hopping and we curate a trail of eight must-attend Pujos in Bengaluru

Pujo in Bengaluru is not just a festival; it is a heartfelt homecoming for every Bengali who cannot make the journey back to their ancestral roots during the festive season. The Silicon City transforms into a cultural melting pot, with numerous pandals springing up in various neighbourhoods, each bringing a slice of Bengal’s soul to life. These pandals, carefully crafted with intricate themes, vivid lighting and towering idols of goddess Durga, serve as a sanctuary for those seeking to reconnect with tradition, faith and community. For the Bengalis in Bengaluru, the pandals embody the warmth of home, offering the familiar sights of Pujo — the beating of dhaak, the rhythmic chanting of mantras, the fragrance of incense and the divine aura of the devi’s presence. With several pandals spread across the city, from Rajajinagar to HSR Layout and extending to Whitefield, Electronic City and beyond, we present to you a list of Pujos, which reflect the city’s diversity while retaining the essence of Kolkata’s fervour.