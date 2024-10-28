Top five scuba diving destinations in India for an unforgettable underwater experience

India offers some spectacular scuba diving experiences, with its diverse marine life, coral reefs, and clear waters. Whether you're a seasoned diver or a beginner, there are several places in India where you can explore the underwater world. Here are five top destinations for scuba diving in India:

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a paradise for scuba divers. The crystal-clear waters, thriving coral reefs, and a wide range of marine species make it a dream destination. The visibility here can go up to 40 meters, making it ideal for both beginners and advanced divers. Elephant Beach, Lighthouse, and Dixon’s Pinnacle are some must-visit dive sites.

2. Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep, an archipelago off the southwestern coast of India, is another fantastic scuba diving destination. The pristine waters and untouched coral reefs make this place a hidden gem. Agatti Island and Bangaram Island are among the best spots for diving, where divers can witness sharks, rays, and a kaleidoscope of fish. Since Lakshadweep is relatively less crowded than other destinations, it offers a more serene and intimate diving experience. However, you need a permit to visit these islands, so plan ahead!