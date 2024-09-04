Paw-some getaways: Four pet-friendly destinations to save for your next trip

As we cherish the companionship and loyalty our pets provide, a pet-cation could be the perfect way to show them some love. With many Indian travellers dreaming of a nature trip for their next holiday, your four-legged friends might just be the ideal companion for your next escapade. With a mission to make travel easier for furry friends, Booking.com has sifted through its vast database of over 29 million listings in more than 175,000 destinations worldwide to highlight some of the best pet-friendly spots. Here are a few standout destinations where you and your pet can enjoy a memorable holiday.