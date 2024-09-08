Secret of the Sahyadri: Belagavi can be the monsoon getaway that you’ve always wanted

Yellur Fort

Perched at the top of a hill close to Belagavi city (15 kms), Yellur Fort (also known as Rajhansgad Fort) is an ancient fort that has been ruled by several kings including the Marathas, the Peshwas, the Hoysalas and the Bahamani Sultans. Besides the stunning views of the valley below, glossy carpeted meadows and verdant paddy fields — the fortress also has a Shiva Temple (Bhootnath Temple) and a rustic well enclosed within the walls. The fort was originally constructed by the Rattas and later renovated in stone by Asad Khan Lari of Bijapur. It served as an outpost of the Belagavi Fort, providing a strategic vantage point to spot and prevent enemies from the Goa and Karwar areas. During the British rule, the fort was garrisoned with around 100 soldiers for its protection. It now also houses a 50-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Nearest railhead and airport: Belagavi. Stay at: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Belagavi.

