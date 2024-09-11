Five lesser-known architectural wonders of India

India’s hidden architectural treasures tell the story of its rich cultural heritage in ways that are often overlooked. These lesser-known sites reflect the craftsmanship of forgotten dynasties and regional traditions, with intricate designs that echo spiritual beliefs. Tucked away in remote areas, they preserve the history of local communities, offering a glimpse into India’s evolving cultural identity. Each monument feels like a quiet link to the country’s vibrant past.

Rani Ni Vav

Rani ni Vav, a stepwell in Gujarat, is an architectural masterpiece built in the 11th century. Commissioned by Queen Udayamati in memory of her husband, King Bhimdev I, it showcases intricate carvings and sculptures along its seven levels. The stepwell not only served a practical purpose for water conservation but also reflected the craftsmanship and spiritual significance of the time, with detailed depictions of deities, mythological figures and ornamental motifs.

Brihadeshwara Temple

Brihadeshwara Temple, located in Tamil Nadu, is a stunning example of Dravidian architecture. Built by the Chola king Rajaraja I in the 11th century, this UNESCO World Heritage site is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its towering vimana (temple tower) and massive stone sculptures reflect the grandeur of the Chola dynasty. The temple's intricate carvings, bronze statues, and murals highlight the artistic and cultural achievements of one of India's most powerful empires.

Sheesh Mahal

The Sheesh Mahal, or Palace of Mirrors, was constructed in 1731 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II as part of the Amber Fort complex. Upon entering, visitors are immersed in a shimmering world, where intricate mirrorwork covers every surface. Thousands of tiny mirrors on the walls and ceilings reflect light, creating a stunning effect. It's said that even a single candle can brighten the entire chamber due to the reflective properties of the mirrors. What makes this palace unique is not only its stunning visual appeal but also its clever engineering for temperature control. The mirrors help keep the interior cool during hot summers and retain warmth in the winters. This fusion of artistry and practicality demonstrates the genius of Mughal architects.

Hampi

Nestled in the rugged landscape of Karnataka, Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famed for its 14th-century temples and monuments. This extraordinary site, scattered with ancient ruins, takes visitors back to a bygone era. Among its wonders is the Virupaksha Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, featuring intricate carvings and a grand gopuram. It offers a glimpse into the artistic mastery of the Vijayanagara Empire. No visit to Hampi is complete without exploring the Vittala Temple Complex. The iconic Stone Chariot, carved from a single granite block, stands as a remarkable feat of craftsmanship. Striking its wheels is said to bring luck! The complex also boasts musical pillars that emit different notes when tapped, showcasing ancient India's expertise in engineering and acoustics.

Modhera Sun Temple

Though often overshadowed by the more renowned Sun Temple of Konark, the Sun Temple of Modhera is a stunning architectural marvel. Situated on the banks of the Pushpavati River in Gujarat's Mehsana district, this temple is dedicated to Surya, the Hindu Sun God. The complex features the Surya Kund (a deep stepwell), Sabha Mandap (assembly hall), and Guda Mandap (sanctum), showcasing the intricate craftsmanship of the Solanki dynasty. Built around 1027 AD by King Bhimdev I, its detailed carvings depict gods, goddesses, daily life, animals, and floral motifs. Recognised as a monument of national significance, it is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

(Written by Ananya Mehta)