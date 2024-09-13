This new property in the heart of Kathmandu introduced us to Nepal's vibrant culture

As we entered the Nepalese airspace, we overlooked the lush-green Kathmandu valley in all its might. The valley, a verdant gem nestled amidst the Himalayan foothills, welcomed us with open arms. The city, a living embodiment of ancient traditions and modern vibrancy, instantly captivated our senses.
Although a quick visit, this trip to Nepal proved to be an eye-opener. With the neighbouring country storing much culture and history of its own, it was a treat for us to discover Kathmandu.
Our stay in the city was only elevated as we arrived at the newest and first Hilton property in Nepal. The property, which was visible even as our plane was landing, felt like a luxurious haven nestled in the heart of the city. As we cruised through the busy streets to reach the hotel, we quickly took in its intricate details. The city’s diverse landscapes were mirrored in the harmonious existence of old and new buildings. Some even had the shikhara temple-like structures. Eateries, both small and big, had their welcome signs written in Nepali and Newari (another prominent language and culture of the region). As we chatted with the driver for a bit about sites we should visit, dishes we should not miss out on, and more, we arrived at Hilton Kathmandu.
The staff welcomed us with a refreshing welcome drink, a beaded bracelet, and a kahada draped around our neck. Our room was spacious, serving different types of travellers. Those travelling for business or leisure would find comfort and relaxation during their stay here.
As we headed for a grand opening evening of the hotel, we witnessed many high-profile dignitaries in attendance, including the recently sworn-in Prime Minister,
K P Sharma Oli. After a few glasses of the local beer, which tasted quite refreshing, we felt energised. We also feasted on some traditional Newari dishes available on offer during the celebration buffet. Dishes like Aloo sadheka, saag, Mala kakro ko achar, and Chicken choila made our first evening in the city a delight. The chicken choila, a form of spiced chicken salad, was a highlight for us. The dry texture of the chicken lathered with a mixture of paprika, locally sourced chilli powder and hints of fresh ginger made it memorable for us.
After a fun evening in the hotel, we decided to explore the city further by taking a quick trip to Thamel, the most happening spot in the city. Only a 20-minute ride from the property, Thamel was thriving with the crowds filling up eateries, bars, and cafés late into the night! Our goal, however, was to look for a perfect place to try Jhol momos. While you can refer to the internet for suggestions, it is best to trust your traveller’s instinct and ask around for a spot or discover them yourself. After trying a couple of stalls on the street, we felt like we made the best of the first day in Kathmandu. The hot, steamy, and savoury goodness of the jhol momo put us in a good mood as we returned to our evening and ended the eventful day.
With the following day being our only full day in Kathmandu, we decided to spend it exploring the city’s cultural and religious sites. The city housed seven spots that are recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Patan Durbar, Hanuman Dhoka Durbar, the popular Swayambhunath Temple and Bauddhanath Temple (known for their iconic Buddhist stupa architecture) and the holy premises of Pashupatinath and Changu Narayan. Our visit to Pashupatinath felt nothing less than divine and spiritual.
Imagine stepping into a bustling, colourful bazaar, where vibrant red and yellow saris dance in the breeze and the air is thick with the hum of devotion. That is what the entrances of the Pashupatinath Temple felt like. It was a spiritual oasis nestled amidst the chaos of the city. This sacred shrine, dedicated to the powerful Hindu god, Lord Shiva, is a pilgrimage site for the devout and a captivating experience for all. As we navigated the vibrant path leading to the temple’s inner sanctum, we felt an undeniable sense of energy and belonging. The temple’s holy interiors offered a serene escape from the outside world, leaving us with a renewed sense of spirituality and a deep connection to the city’s rich cultural heritage.
In the evening, we visited the Patan Durbar Square. Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Patan Durbar was a bustling spot in the city. It felt like we were stepping back in time to a royal palace replete with life and history. Patan Durbar Square felt like a captivating blend of ancient architecture and vibrant energy. Once the heart of the city’s royal court, this historic square now showcases a treasure trove of relics that tell the tale of Kathmandu and Nepal’s rich past. After being devastated by earthquakes, the square has been lovingly restored.
Amidst this bustling and crowded region of the square was the Patan Durbar Museum. Our thirst for gaining knowledge about the history of the location introduced us to the Mulchowk, Sundari Chowk and the Architectural Galleries in the museum. Mulchowk is present at the centre of the Durbar where rituals were held by royals. With elements of the architecture predating the 1600s, the courtyard is a reflection of Nepal’s iconic history. The premises of Mulchowk also introduced us to the Yantaju Shrine, a holy location devoted to the goddess called Yantamode, an istadevata (a deity personally worshipped by a particular family). This goddess was worshipped by the royals of the Malla kingdom, as mentioned in the insights available at the museum. Before we returned to Hilton, we sipped on some hot tea from a local vendor, shopped a few beaded bracelets to take back home, and relished the picturesque shikhara structures in the region against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.
During our exploration of these iconic places, we relished a beautiful traditional lunch prepared by the talented culinary team of the property. Seated at the executive lounge in the hotel, we were able to see the entirety of the Kathmandu skyline, brightly lit by the afternoon sun. The traditional Newari thali set got us excited. We chose to go ahead with the Mutton thali, comprising Mutton curry, Kalo dal jhaneko, Aloo bodi, Raoko saag and white rice. Each element of the thali added its own character to the meal. Kalo dal jhaneko was a delectable red lentil dish that lent a nice spicy and earthy flavour. The Aloo bodi presented a nice chewy texture, thanks to the use of bodi (greens). The spices of the dish tasted fresh and gave a homely feel to the entire culinary experience. But it was the traditional Newari mutton curry that truly won our hearts. From the colour of the meat to the apt use of the species for this dish, it was a hit. The mutton melted in our mouths as the flavours heightened further upon combining with the dal. We ended our meal on a sweet note as we offered our compliments to Chef Bishnu Magar for curating this special menu. The traditional sweet of the region and its most popular offering, the Lalmohan (Gulab Jamun), was a lovely dessert. The Hilton team provided a seasonal twist here with the addition of serving it with mango purée.
Apart from this meal, the property easily succeeded in providing us with a variety of cuisines. At Asa, the all-day dining venue, we were treated to an influx of cuisines. We were all praise for their breakfast as they provided a range of cuisines, right from European to South Indian and even dishes like Soup noodles to fulfil our Southeast Asian cravings.
A highlight was our experience of the mixology session held at their rooftop bar, Orion, later that evening. This themed bar, named after a constellation, was a unique location with Newari wooden carvings reflected through its interiors. A shikhara-like dome also added a touch of the region’s traditional feel. Furthermore, Buddhist artworks in the form of the Mandala Thangka paintings also elevated the interiors elegantly.
Instead of just a stay at an uber-luxury property like any other, our stay at Hilton Kathmandu felt grounded to the roots of the city’s culture. From interior elements in the lounges to the curation of the meals, the hotel was an all-encompassing immersive experience. During our authentic Newari meal experience, we also witnessed professional dancers performing traditional dances like Lakhey and Kumari dance. Both are equally ancient and reflective of the culture of Nepal.
We felt like the property wanted us to familiarise ourselves with the city, which is often considered a pit stop for tourists who want to venture into the higher ranges of the Himalayas. In our short three-day stay in Kathmandu, we learned enough to foster a sense of belonging to the city and its people. As we boarded the flight back to India, we knew we would reminisce about this experience for a long time to come.
The author was invited for a staycation at Hilton Kathmandu.