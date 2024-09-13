This new property in the heart of Kathmandu introduced us to Nepal's vibrant culture

A luxe affair

Our stay in the city was only elevated as we arrived at the newest and first Hilton property in Nepal. The property, which was visible even as our plane was landing, felt like a luxurious haven nestled in the heart of the city. As we cruised through the busy streets to reach the hotel, we quickly took in its intricate details. The city’s diverse landscapes were mirrored in the harmonious existence of old and new buildings. Some even had the shikhara temple-like structures. Eateries, both small and big, had their welcome signs written in Nepali and Newari (another prominent language and culture of the region). As we chatted with the driver for a bit about sites we should visit, dishes we should not miss out on, and more, we arrived at Hilton Kathmandu.

The staff welcomed us with a refreshing welcome drink, a beaded bracelet, and a kahada draped around our neck. Our room was spacious, serving different types of travellers. Those travelling for business or leisure would find comfort and relaxation during their stay here.

As we headed for a grand opening evening of the hotel, we witnessed many high-profile dignitaries in attendance, including the recently sworn-in Prime Minister,

K P Sharma Oli. After a few glasses of the local beer, which tasted quite refreshing, we felt energised. We also feasted on some traditional Newari dishes available on offer during the celebration buffet. Dishes like Aloo sadheka, saag, Mala kakro ko achar, and Chicken choila made our first evening in the city a delight. The chicken choila, a form of spiced chicken salad, was a highlight for us. The dry texture of the chicken lathered with a mixture of paprika, locally sourced chilli powder and hints of fresh ginger made it memorable for us.

After a fun evening in the hotel, we decided to explore the city further by taking a quick trip to Thamel, the most happening spot in the city. Only a 20-minute ride from the property, Thamel was thriving with the crowds filling up eateries, bars, and cafés late into the night! Our goal, however, was to look for a perfect place to try Jhol momos. While you can refer to the internet for suggestions, it is best to trust your traveller’s instinct and ask around for a spot or discover them yourself. After trying a couple of stalls on the street, we felt like we made the best of the first day in Kathmandu. The hot, steamy, and savoury goodness of the jhol momo put us in a good mood as we returned to our evening and ended the eventful day.