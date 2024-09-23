Five seaside forts of India you must visit

Aguada Fort, located in North Goa, is one of the most well-preserved Portuguese forts in India. Built in 1612 to guard against Dutch and Maratha invasions, it is strategically perched at the mouth of the Mandovi River, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. The fort includes a four-story lighthouse, which is the oldest of its kind in Asia. The Aguada Fort housed a fresh water spring, which gave it its name (Aguada means “water” in Portuguese). It was a crucial refuelling station for ships in the past. Today, it is a popular tourist attraction known for its sunsets and historical significance.