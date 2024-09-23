Five seaside forts of India you must visit

India’s rich history and vast coastline are adorned with remarkable forts that once stood as defensive bastions. These seaside forts not only protected the country from maritime invasions but also reflect the architectural brilliance of their respective eras. Positioned against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Bay of Bengal, these forts today stand as enduring symbols of the nation’s heritage. From offering sweeping views of the ocean to showcasing stories of historical conquests and conflicts, here are five of the most iconic seaside forts in India.
Situated on an oval-shaped island off the coast of Murud, Maharashtra, Murud-Janjira Fort is one of India’s strongest and most unconquerable forts. Built in the 15th century by the Siddis of Abyssinia, it has withstood several sieges by the Marathas, Dutch, and Portuguese. Despite numerous attacks, the fort’s massive stone walls, rising 40 feet high, remained undefeated. One of the fort’s unique features is its 19 rounded bastions, which still remain intact. The fort is also known for its fresh water ponds and intricate gateways. Accessible by sailboats, the fort offers a mesmerising view of the Arabian Sea.
Aguada Fort, located in North Goa, is one of the most well-preserved Portuguese forts in India. Built in 1612 to guard against Dutch and Maratha invasions, it is strategically perched at the mouth of the Mandovi River, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. The fort includes a four-story lighthouse, which is the oldest of its kind in Asia. The Aguada Fort housed a fresh water spring, which gave it its name (Aguada means “water” in Portuguese). It was a crucial refuelling station for ships in the past. Today, it is a popular tourist attraction known for its sunsets and historical significance.
Built by the Maratha king Shivaji in 1664, Sindhudurg Fort stands on a rocky island in the Arabian Sea, near Malvan in Maharashtra. Constructed as a defence against foreign naval forces, the fort is a testament to Shivaji’s naval prowess. The fort's walls are 30 feet high, and the structure is spread over 48 acres. What makes Sindhudurg Fort unique is the temple inside it, dedicated to Shivaji, where his hand and footprints are preserved. The fort also provides breathtaking views of the sea and the coastal line.
The Diu Fort, built by the Portuguese in 1535, is located on the western coast of India. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, it was a critical fortification for controlling sea routes and protecting the Portuguese stronghold. The fort boasts high stone walls, bastions equipped with cannons, and several underground escape routes. One of the fort’s highlights is the lighthouse, which offers a sweeping view of the surrounding ocean. The sea-facing part of the fort, constantly battered by waves, adds to the fort's dramatic appearance.
Located on the western coast of Kerala, Bekal Fort is one of the largest and best-preserved forts in the state. Built in the 17th century, the fort is perched on a hill overlooking the Arabian Sea. It's key feature is the observation tower, which was used to view approaching enemies. The fort’s walls are lined with loopholes for defence, and the surrounding beach adds a picturesque charm to this historic monument. Bekal Fort’s serenity and stunning views make it a popular destination fortravellers and history enthusiasts alike.