Five of the oldest rainforests in the world

Ancient rainforests not only showcase the Earth’s incredible history but also highlight the urgent need for their protection. They are irreplaceable ecosystems that provide invaluable resources and services for our planet and future generations.
About 180 million years old, the Daintree rainforest is a treasure trove of biodiversity. Located in Queensland, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to countless species, many of which can’t be found anywhere else on Earth. Its lush landscapes and ancient trees make it a stunning example of nature's resilience.
Spanning roughly 5.5 million square kilometers, the Amazon is thought to have formed around 55 million years ago. It's often called the 'lungs of the planet' due to its immense capacity to produce oxygen. With around 390 billion trees and an astounding variety of wildlife, it’s a vital ecosystem that supports a significant portion of the Earth’s biodiversity.
The Sundarbans, roughly 1,000 years old, is a unique mangrove forest that serves as a crucial habitat for the endangered Bengal tiger. Stretching across the delta of the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is not just vital for wildlife but also helps protect coastal communities from storm surges.
At about 50 million years old, the Congo Basin rainforest is the second-largest rainforest in the world. It’s a crucial carbon sink and home to many unique species, including the western lowland gorilla. This rich ecosystem plays a key role in regulating the climate and supports millions of people who rely on its resources.
Part of ancient coastal forests, Tsavo National Park is around 12 million years old. Known for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife—including large populations of elephants—this park is essential for conservation efforts in East Africa and is a breathtaking destination for nature lovers.