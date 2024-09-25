Siem Reap for the experimental eater

Nightlife and night markets of Pub Street and its surrounds

Traditional and new-age Khmer cuisine can be enjoyed all over Siem Reap, in various settings — from no-frills roadside stands and humble family eateries frequented by locals to luxury dining establishments that bring to the table creatively plated, polished versions of centuries-old family recipes.

The vibrantly-lit Pub Street and connecting alleys are a buzzing nightlife venue with eateries that offer both international cuisines and Cambodian staples like Fish Amok, Beef Lok Lak, Kampot Pepper Crab, Num Banh Chok, Khmer curries and more. Street carts and hawkers are ubiquitous and ply everything from grilled skewers and seasonal fruit juices and smoothies to pancakes, crepes and fried ice cream with your choice of toppings. Grab a table at one of the bars with al fresco seating and take in the festival-like atmosphere while sipping your brew.