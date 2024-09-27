Dubai to soon boast the world’s first Museum of Candy

Dubai, renowned for its luxurious attractions and welcoming new landmarks every now and then, is set to welcome a delightful addition to its vibrant entertainment scene — the world’s firstever Museum of Candy. This immersive experience promises to captivate visitors of all ages with its unique blend of indulgence and interactive fun, right in the heart of the UAE.
Following the buzz around the Museum of Ice Cream in Singapore, Dubai’s latest family-friendly attraction offers a sweet journey through over 15 uniquely themed rooms, each dedicated to a different type of confectionery. From candy canes and gummy bears to lollipops, cotton candy and macarons, the museum is set to cater to every sweet craving imaginable.
Visitors can look forward to an array of Instagrammable highlights, including a cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool and an ‘ice cream thrill and chill’ room. Each space has been meticulously designed to ignite curiosity and bring joy, making it more than just a visual feast but an all-encompassing sensory adventure.
A standout feature of the Museum of Candy will be its café, offering an array of unique treats such as candy milkshakes and ice creams, alongside a tempting selection of sweets to enjoy on the spot or take home. For those looking to extend the experience, a gift shop will be on hand, filled with a wide range of confectionery delights.
The museum is poised to open its doors in the coming weeks, although an official launch date has yet to be confirmed. Once open, it will operate from Monday to Friday, 10 am to 12 am, with the last entry an hour before closing time. Valet parking will also be available, adding to the convenience of the experience.
For those looking to make the most of their visit, the museum offers several ticket options. A General Admission ticket provides access to the vibrant world of sweets, while the VIP ticket includes priority entry, private assistance, exclusive gifts and a luxury candy experience like no other. Group tickets are also available, offering delicious surprises at a special rate — perfect for a fun-filled outing with friends, family or colleagues.