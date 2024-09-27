Dubai to soon boast the world’s first Museum of Candy

Dubai, renowned for its luxurious attractions and welcoming new landmarks every now and then, is set to welcome a delightful addition to its vibrant entertainment scene — the world’s firstever Museum of Candy. This immersive experience promises to captivate visitors of all ages with its unique blend of indulgence and interactive fun, right in the heart of the UAE.

Following the buzz around the Museum of Ice Cream in Singapore, Dubai’s latest family-friendly attraction offers a sweet journey through over 15 uniquely themed rooms, each dedicated to a different type of confectionery. From candy canes and gummy bears to lollipops, cotton candy and macarons, the museum is set to cater to every sweet craving imaginable.