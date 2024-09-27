Seven hand-picked golf resorts across India that define luxury in more ways than one

Travellers no longer seek merely a serene escape; they crave a dynamic holiday where they can refine their sporting skills while indulging in five-star luxuries. Golfing holidays have rapidly gained traction, particularly among those looking to combine the challenge of world-class courses with the pleasure of unwinding in some of India’s most picturesque locales. The country’s golfing landscape has blossomed and India’s diverse geography — from mist-covered Nandi Hills to sunny beaches in Goa — each promising meticulously designed courses that challenge both novice and seasoned players alike. As the appetite for sports tourism grows, these resorts are evolving into destinations in their own right, seamlessly blending with spa indulgences, gourmet dining and cultural excursions, creating a truly holistic holiday experience
Straight out of a golfer’s dream, seated in the beautiful valley of Kashmir’s Pahalgam and blessed with views of the mountains, the Radisson hotel welcomes you to ‘heaven on earth.’ The resort is situated adjacent to the 18-hole Pahalgam Golf Course, one of the most prominent golf destinations in Kashmir with Lidder River hugging the course. Perched 2,400 metres above sea level, a three hour drive from Srinagar, the property is the perfect destination for some mountain golfing. `23,600 onwards. At KP Road, Pahalgam.
Nestled in the tranquil hills of Bavdhan, this resort is Pune’s premier golf destination. The luxurious resort features a private 18-hole golf course, an academy and an all-suite hotel, offering breathtaking mountain views from private balconies spread across 136 acres. A perfect blend of privacy and modern amenities, the resort’s stylish wooden chalets allow guests to immerse themselves in nature while enjoying a round of golf, a dip in the pool or panoramic vistas from the golf balcony. `6,719 onwards. At Bavdhan, Pune.
Set amidst the ancient Aravalli Range this ITC property is a tribute to five thousand years of civilisation that has graced the region. The expansive 1,21,4056 square metres retreat reflects palacial architectural — a blend of ancient and modern Indian influences. Just a short drive from New Delhi, boasting luxury suites and four presidential villas, this property is renowned for housing South Asia’s only 27-hole signature golf course designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus. The course here is sure to quicken a golfer’s heart with the hillocks and knolls, fairways, greens and waterways. `23,000 onwards. At Hassanpur Tauru,
Located in close proximity to stunning Nandi Hills, this property by JW Marriott is the epitome of luxury and serenity. Just 20 minutes from the airport, this sprawling 22-acre retreat offers the perfect blend of business, wellness and leisure. Delight in carefully curated amenities, including a lagoon pool, garden terrace, bowling alley and fine dining restaurants with picturesque views of an artificial lake and majestic mist-covered hills. Golf enthusiasts can revel in the Prestige Golfshire Club, a vast 275-acre course complete with golf carts and chauffeurs, making every round an indulgent one. `23,600 onwards. At Devanahalli, Bengaluru.
Situated along the picturesque Raj Baga beach, the resort is a Baroque-Portuguese style retreat with expansive views of the Sahyadri Hills. This luxurious property boasts an international-standard nine-hole links golf course, offering an exquisite golfing experience just steps from the Arabian Sea. With grand suites, elegant dining and proximity to the Talpone river, this is the ideal setting to bask in Goa’s unique blend of culture, nature and comfort. `10,000 onwards. At Raj Baga, Palolem, Canacona.
Placed within in the vicinity of Western Ghats, the Kimmane Luxury Golf Resort in Shivamogga is a haven for luxury and nature enthusiasts alike. Spanning across 100 acres, the resort graced by Bollywood celebs by Jacqueline Fernandez features a nine-hole golf course and a variety of recreational activities such as kayaking, bird watching and coracle rides. The expansive suites offer panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, while the tranquil setting provides the ideal escape for those seeking relaxation and outdoor adventure in one of India’s most picturesque regions. `20,000 onwards. At Kasaba Hobli, Shivamogga.
Designed by Roach Lifescapes, this hotel is an idyllic escape for those seeking a relaxing golfing experience amidst verdant surroundings near the Tamil Nadu Karnataka border. Featuring an 18-hole golf course, wellness centre and a sports arena, it provides the ideal setting for a weekend getaway or a productive business retreat. The serene atmosphere is perfect for unwinding or connecting with colleagues, with signature hospitality ensuring a fulfilling experience. `4,000 onwards. At Sarjapur — Attibele Road, Hosur.