World Tourism Day: With luxurious infrastructure and innovative initiatives, the Gulf is becoming an increasingly popular travel destination

Let’s face it, whether it was the viral yalla habibi trend or simply the never-ending addition of new attractions to visit, in the recent decade — the Gulf has made it to everyone’s bucket list. The Gulf region is currently undergoing a transformative phase, offering travellers a plethora of new experiences to keep them returning. From competative visa reforms to innovative tourism projects, the region is rapidly establishing itself as a must-visit destination. One of the most significant developments is the upcoming introduction of a unified tourist visa for all six Gulf countries — the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. This initiative is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2024, allowing travellers to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of the region with ease. With a single visa, visitors can stay for over 30 days, providing ample time to immerse themselves in the region’s unique offerings. Lucky for us, this tourist belt is just a hop, skip and jump away — but here is all the more reason why you should tick the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) off your list.
Ahead of joyous occasions like Christmas and New Year, a perfect time to holiday in the region, taking advantage of its cooler weather, here are some of the most anticipated experientials for this season. First on the list is Resorts World Cruises, which is set to make its Gulf debut in November. Setting sail from Dubai, the cruise packages include multiple weekly departures and comprehensive cultural festivities. Passengers can choose from various itineraries, such as weekend cruises to Sir Bani Yas or Oman and longer trips combining these destinations. In an interesting turn of events, Oman recently announced a new visa policy to boost tourism, offering a free 10-day visit visa to cruise ship passengers and crew members giving you free access to the country’s stunning coastline and historical sites.
If country hopping around the gulf is what you are aiming for then you will be pleased to know that many of their regional carriers have now rolled out several stop-over programs, which come with a free two-night stay at your choice of hotel. To make additional savings on food, drinks and entry tickets: opt for Etihad’s stopover in Abu Dhabi, book a Dubai Stopover package with Emirates while Oman Air lets you discover Muscat and you can explore Doha via Qatar Airways. Speaking of air travel, let’s give you some more good news to look forward to such as Saudi Arabia’s newest airline, Riyadh Air, which is all set to commence operations in spring 2025. This new carrier will offer passengers a premium travel experience, connecting the kingdom to destinations worldwide. While most of the airlines from the Gulf region are lauded for the luxury, tailored experience and comfort they provide travellers with, Oman Air is ready to raise the set benchmark with the launch of its Business Studio. This private suite promises unparalleled comfort and luxury, with features typically found in first-class cabins.
With that said, it’s now time to tell you all about the upcoming tourism projects for the foreseeable future — all of which will equally blow your mind. Saudi Arabia has been in the news constantly ever since Red Sea Global became functional, but did you know that that’s not the only tourism project they are working on? Say hello to NEOM which is rapidly taking shape. Built on ancient land with 95 percent of it being protected, this brand-new destination boasts incredible biodiversity and unique nature-based activities. From the mountains of Trojena to the luxurious island of Sindalah, this place is set to cater to every traveller’s dream. Oh, that’s not all, the Arab country is preparing to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, making it the firstever single-host country tournament with 48 teams. This prestigious event will not only elevate the kingdom’s global profile but also transform it into a vibrant travel nexus. Additionally, it will host the Asian Cup in 2027, further solidifying its position as a sports tourism destination. Now for the dessert, quite literally, Dubai will soon unveil the world’s first-ever museum dedicated to candy sporting over 15 themed experiential rooms — a gummy bears pool, lettergram, cotton candy floss and ice creams and so much more!
While the Sharjah Safari isn’t exactly new, this popular attraction in the United Arab Emirates is opening doors for its fourth season with exciting new additions. Reportedly, over 300 new animals and birds have been born this year, showcasing the success of the park’s biodiversity preservation efforts. Let’s also not forget it will soon be Celebrate Bahrain Season, an annual celebration that returns every December, coinciding with Bahrain’s National Day festivities with a diverse range of activities, including music concerts, live shows, games, carnivals and fireworks displays. Whether you’re a history buff, a nature lover or craving a luxurious getaway, the Gulf has something for everyone and it’s about time you visited the region, if you haven’t already!