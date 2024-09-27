World Tourism Day: With luxurious infrastructure and innovative initiatives, the Gulf is becoming an increasingly popular travel destination

Let’s face it, whether it was the viral yalla habibi trend or simply the never-ending addition of new attractions to visit, in the recent decade — the Gulf has made it to everyone’s bucket list. The Gulf region is currently undergoing a transformative phase, offering travellers a plethora of new experiences to keep them returning. From competative visa reforms to innovative tourism projects, the region is rapidly establishing itself as a must-visit destination. One of the most significant developments is the upcoming introduction of a unified tourist visa for all six Gulf countries — the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. This initiative is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2024, allowing travellers to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of the region with ease. With a single visa, visitors can stay for over 30 days, providing ample time to immerse themselves in the region’s unique offerings. Lucky for us, this tourist belt is just a hop, skip and jump away — but here is all the more reason why you should tick the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) off your list.

Ahead of joyous occasions like Christmas and New Year, a perfect time to holiday in the region, taking advantage of its cooler weather, here are some of the most anticipated experientials for this season. First on the list is Resorts World Cruises, which is set to make its Gulf debut in November. Setting sail from Dubai, the cruise packages include multiple weekly departures and comprehensive cultural festivities. Passengers can choose from various itineraries, such as weekend cruises to Sir Bani Yas or Oman and longer trips combining these destinations. In an interesting turn of events, Oman recently announced a new visa policy to boost tourism, offering a free 10-day visit visa to cruise ship passengers and crew members giving you free access to the country’s stunning coastline and historical sites.