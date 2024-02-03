Uttarakhand unveils transformative tourism updates for Valley of Flowers and Jadung Village 

Nestled in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand beckons with its breathtaking landscapes. Recent tourism updates, including a new road to the enchanting Valley of Flowers and the rehabilitation of Jadung village, promises to elevate the region's allure. These initiatives foster accessibility and preservation, contributing to Uttarakhand's appeal as a must-visit destination.

New road is all set to bring the Valley of Flowers closer

The newly approved 7.2 km road connecting Pulna to Bhyundar village in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, is set to significantly reduce travel time to the Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage Site within the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. Currently, visitors embark on a 12-kilometre journey from Ghangharia, the trek’s starting point, to reach the Valley of Flowers. With the construction of this road, the distance is expected to shorten to approximately 5 kilometres, streamlining the trekking route and enhancing accessibility. Furthermore, the road will trim the journey to the revered Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib, reducing it from 15 km to around 8 km, facilitating easier access to the nearby Hemkund lake as well.

Uttarakhand invites original descendants to Jadung village

In a noteworthy initiative, the Uttarakhand government plans to restore and rejuvenate Jadung village in Uttarkashi district, left abandoned since the 1962 Indo-China war. The tourism department aims to call the descendants of the original homeowners, currently residing in nearby villages, to breathe life back into the village. With proper road connectivity, the village holds the potential to become a sought-after tourist destination. The initial phase involves the renovation of six dilapidated houses, promoting them as homestays. These accommodations will embrace vernacular architecture, utilising locally available materials and managed by the villagers.