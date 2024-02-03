We check out some of the best-known destinations in Seychelles, famous for ‘Creole hospitality’ 

While perched on the edge of a boulder, contemplating whether to take a dip in the crystal-clear waters, rain descended upon us without any warning. Before we could hop off and run towards the closet shelter, an enormous wave engulfed us from behind and we emerged with a weird thought — that it’s easy to forget that seawater is salty when it appears so invitingly blue. Spending a good hour swimming against massive waves on what is listed on Google as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches — Anse Lazio — proved to be therapeutic whether for fun, relaxation or introspection of whatever happened to the coconut water and creole curry that we had gorged on earlier during lunch. While the unpredictable weather patterns entertained us by alternating between heavy downpours and blinding sunshine within minutes, the return to the comfort of our hotel room at Oasis Resort was tinged with a hint of sadness. But the consolation lay in knowing that the Seychelles adventure had only just commenced with numerous memories having already made space for themselves, deep in our hearts.

One among these surreal experiences was rooting for the sunrise to gradually catch up to the flight as we traversed time zones. And since that was taking its own sweet time, we began to scour for small fragments of land afloat in the ocean. As they materialised within our field of vision — the view only grew more enchanting as we descended closer to this marvellous African archipelago — eventually touching down by the sea on Mahe (happy screams). But before we could run out and explore the place, we had to catch a small domestic plane to Praslin. Our proximity to the pilot and the visibility of how they fly the aircraft added a whole new dimension to the trip. Nestled in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, this island country beckons travellers — promising more than just pristine beaches, luxurious resorts and vibrant marine life. Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands, is a dream destination where breathtaking natural beauty, unique flora and fauna and a rich Creole tapestry enrich the popular tourist islands of Mahé, Praslin and La Digue.

Anse Lazio

Now, normally on work trips like these, rest is a luxury as time intended for sleep is spent devising plans to make the most of our stay. To our surprise, the itinerary on this trip left no room for the fear of missing out (FOMO) while offering plenty of time to catch up on our sleep than we typically manage on a usual Sunday morning. Refreshed, we were all set to hop aboard the famous Cat Rose Ferry and sail away to the crown jewel of Seychelles — La Digue — for a day. While we initially assumed the journey would be a scenic boat ride — merely a hop, skip and jump away but the ride delivered more than a few stomach-churning moments, keeping us on our toes with every wave the jetty skimmed over.

L’Union Estate

Time appeared to stand still at La Digue, the smallest of the three main islands in Seychelles — petite in size but big on charm! This car-free sanctuary reveals restaurant-lined pathways granite cliffs and lush forests — as one wobbles along the island on a bicycle; one of the primary means of transportation. We embarked on a direct route to L’Union Estate, a one-stop centre for adventure, making brief stops at the copra factory, vanilla plantations and the Creole cemetery to learn about the island’s colonial history. But greeting the giant Aldabra Tortoises residing in an enclosure at the base of a humongous granite monolith was at the top of our list. Although entry to this coop was permitted, we chose to maintain a safe distance upon hearing the reptiles aggressively chomping on the tender leaves we offered them from across the compound.

Crystal-clear Water Kayaking

Passing through the massive boulders and enchanting landscapes, we eventually reached Anse Source d’Argent beach, at the end of L‘Union Estate. Featuring enormous granite rocks, shallow waters and powdery white sands, the location was complemented by palm trees sheltered beach swings and photo spots. Rather than immediately wading into the water, we opted for a crystal-clear water kayaking excursion and photo-shoot. It would not be an exaggeration to say that we were almost moved to tears upon seeing the postcard-worthy pictures of ourselves. This experience truly underscored why Anse Source d’Argent beach is one of the most photographed beaches in the world. In contrast to Anse Lazio, the waves here were gentler, making it ideal for those who prefer not to take back copious amounts of sand in their clothes or who wish to spot marine life with the naked eye. With so much moving around, our hunger pangs roared loud enough to cause embarrassment and we stepped into Fish Trap Restaurant & Bar to indulge in some local delicacies like calamari, prawns and the best vanilla ice cream we had tasted to date.

Vallée de Mai

Now we couldn’t have bid adieu to Praslin without a quick visit to Vallée de Mai — one of the world’s tiniest UNESCO World Heritage Sites housing Seychelles’ largest untouched forest of the endemic coco de mer palms. Also known as the ‘Garden of Eden,’ this site not only boasts lantannyen palms that double as umbrellas during rains but also a nature reserve that comes with an enchanting little waterfall. We were relieved not to have encountered a gecko so far in the tour, but it seemed that fate was brewing a whimsical plan. As we savoured a slice of Hawaiian Pizza at Café des Arts on Anse Volbert and sipped on Creole soup, a playful gecko began darting beneath the table, which spooked us all out of our chairs followed by an unceremonious thud against the table, only to be rewarded with a bruise we were going to carry as memorabilia for the rest of our lives.

Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino, Victoria, Mahé.

It had been 48 hours since returning to the main island, Mahé. During this time, we indulged in a series of captivating sunsets, early-morning stand-up paddle-boarding at the beach, a delightful dinner experience at the Indian restaurant Mehek and pearl hunting through the markets, all of which took place at the picturesque Beau Vallon Beach, conveniently situated within a brief five-minute walk from our sojourn — Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino, a beach hotel. Beyond sea, sand and sun, the candid conversation with renowned artist George Camille about how his love for Creole shines through his works and the time we spent at Takamaka Rum Distillery tasting different variants of their alcohol, is something we will cherish forever. The latter part of that day was dedicated to Mission Lodge in Venn’s Town situated in the South-West of Morne Seychellois National Park. This spot, rich with historical ruins, was originally established by missionaries as a school for liberated Africans. The gazebo at this destination was also graced by the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of England in 1972.

Mission Lodge

And before we knew it, it was time for island hopping again and on our way out, we explored the islet’s capital — Victoria. But the highlight was of course the lunch at Marie Antoinette, a Creole house turned into a restaurant that offers the best of Seychellois Creole food — a fusion of African, Asian and French cuisine. We recommend not to miss out on their best-selling dish — Octopus Curry.

Artist George Camille

Just a 200 metre-drive away from Mahé sits Eden Island, the only artificial island in the country. Built on a reclaimed coral reef, the place is dotted with waterfront apartments, double-storey maisons, malls and luxurious yachts. Awaiting our jetty, we set off to try our luck at finding some local snacks and we returned with a bag of Breadfruit chips ready for the best part of our vacation yet! Nope, we were on Eden only to depart for Saint Anne, the last stop of our week-long vacation at this tropical paradise. But we will tell all about our time at ClubMed Seychelles, the only all-inclusive eco-resort in Saint Anne — in our upcoming stories.

Eden Islands



