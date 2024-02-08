First-ever regional literature festival and book fair to kick off in Nagaland, thanks to The White Owl Book Lounge

If you're an avid reader with a penchant for literary events, then we recommend a visit to this charming book house nestled in the heart of North East India. The White Owl is renowned for curating a diverse array of activities and programs aimed at cultivating a deep-seated love for reading while championing a societal shift wherein books serve as gateways to imaginary worlds and enlightenment. And what better timing than now, as this indie book house, tucked away amidst the scenic hills of Chumukedima in Nagaland, gears up to host the region's first literary festival – the White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair. This collaborative effort between The White Owl Book Lounge, Cambridge University Press and Penguin Random House India will make its debut in Nagaland on February 9 and 10 at Zone Niathu Dimapur by The Park.

The White Owl Book Lounge

Based on the theme of Echoes of Narratives, the two-day extravaganza is meticulously curated to celebrate the rich tapestry of Northeast India's history, culture and geography. “The White Owl Literature Festival is my most ambitious venture. A vision that started with the book lounge now sees fruition in the form of a grand literary event. Nagaland, along with the other northeastern states of India, is a vibrant tapestry of storytelling. Literature, oral and now written, has kept us grounded in our roots and given us the ability to collaborate with other strengths,” states Viketuno Rio, festival director.

Café at the Book Lounge

The festival lineup boasts luminaries like Jahnavi Barua, whose debut collection Next Door was longlisted for the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award; Durjoy Datta, the author of nineteen bestselling romance novels; Theyiesinuo Keditsu, an indigenous feminist, poet and advocate for the revival of Indigenous Naga textiles and women’s narratives; Easterine Kire, a trailblazing Naga poet and author; and Sarnath Banerjee, a pioneering Indian graphic novelist, illustrator and filmmaker, among others. From workshops and insightful panel discussions to exploring Nagaland’s Literary Landscape and delving into the intersection of literature and politics, there's something for every literary enthusiast. Learn the secrets of drafting a compelling book proposal, engage in conversations on the profound connections between language and personal identity and learn the art of crime fiction writing with Kanchana Banerjee.

White Tiger at Nagaland Zoological Park

Moreover, the festival promises a delectable culinary experience, with offerings from establishments like Café Captain Americano and Jonathan’s Corner. Notably, student entry is free, while the entry fee is ₹50. And for those seeking a more immersive experience, festival delegates can indulge in exclusive perks such as access to the FA lounge, early-bird workshop registration and priority seating for book signings. Additionally, the festival plays host to a book fair, showcasing a myriad of literary treasures from publishers nationwide. The White Owl Book Lounge's café offers respite to one's intensive reading. Visitors can indulge in delicious eats while surrounded by the comforting aroma of books and freshly brewed coffee. Their extensive library features a diverse collection across various genres: classics, contemporary fiction, research books and the narratives of Nagaland with books by both local and international authors. The Children’s Library and their bookstore offer a carefully curated selection that caters to a diverse range of reading preferences.

Kachari Ruins

For those visiting the the festival with travel on their mind, can venture into Dimapur which boasts a blend of cultural, historical and natural attractions. One prominent site is the Kachari Ruins, relics from the 10th century Kachari Kingdom, offering a window into the region's rich past with monoliths and ancient architectural remnants. Nature enthusiasts can explore the Rangapahar Reserve Forest, renowned for its diverse flora and fauna, while the Diezephe Craft Village, located nearby, showcases traditional Naga handicrafts like shawls and bamboo products. About 20 kilometres from Dimapur lies the picturesque Triple Falls, a serene waterfall perfect for picnics. Additionally, visitors can explore Medziphema's orange orchards or immerse themselves in spirituality at the Shiv Mandir, a revered temple in the city centre. For wildlife enthusiasts, the Nagaland Zoological Park near Dimapur houses indigenous animal and bird species.