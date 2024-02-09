Evolve Back Resorts in Hampi has launched a hot air balloon ride and we take a quick trip to check out the property

Evolve Back Resorts, in an exclusive partnership with SkyWaltz Balloon Safari, unveils Hampi By Balloon, a hot air ballooning adventure. Scheduled to run till the end of March, this extraordinary escapade promises a breathtaking view of the historical magnificence of Hampi. Hot air ballooning in India offers a remarkable opportunity to discover the diverse landscapes and cultural heritage of the nation. While this activity has garnered popularity in the northern regions, its introduction to Southern India adds a new dimension to the experience. And jumping on the opportunity, we would like to reminisce about our recent visit to the property!



Coracle ride in Tungabadra

For travellers who love grandeur, one night in a palace is at the top of their bucket list. Although, some places in the country manage to secure most of their ancient structures and have successfully turned them into hotels, several of these architectural wonders were long destroyed, leaving only their foundations behind as proof, even before our generation could lay eyes on them. And one such great ruin celebrated to this day is Hampi.

Once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, this city housed one of the most powerful and prosperous Hindu kingdoms in Indian history. Thriving from the 14th to the 17th century, Pampa Kshetra (another name for Hampi) not only served as the empire’s political and cultural centre but was also an ancient cosmopolis of Dravidian and Indo-Islamic architectural styles. Being home to numerous temples, monuments and structures, Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Lotus Mahal Replica

Although, most of the palatial structures of the Vijayanagara Empire were left ravaged ages ago, one can only imagine what they would look like. With that thought in mind, Bengaluru-based firm — Earthitects — drew inspiration from the empire and built The Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace in Hampi, a luxury hotel paying an ode to the royal ruins.

As we drove through the humongous wooden gateways and onto the stone-paved boulevards, we were welcomed with a rose-petal shower. The proud Kannadiga within us couldn’t help but beam with joy as the pointed arches, domes and teardrop-shaped balustrades adorned the massive castle, transporting us back to the golden days of the 14th-century Vijayanagara Empire.

Aerial View

Drawing closer, an enchanting sight greeted us. To the right, a series of Jal Mahals, inspired by the Water Palace within the Zenana Enclosure, stood proudly. On the left, a colossal replica of Hampi’s renowned Lotus Mahal added to the majestic panorama. The long driveway, inspired by the scenic beauty of Anegundi on the banks of the River Tungabhadra, served as a fitting prelude to the grandeur that awaited us. True to its reputation, the warm reception unfolded with a traditional aarti, chandan and garlands, enveloping us in a cultural embrace.

Corridor

The check-in process was swift, accompanied by delightful dark chocolate-centered dates and a refreshing coconut-based mocktail. The reception flanked by and torch-lit hallways with pointed arches opened up to a courtyard with a serene pond that flows through the property’s restaurant and into the infinity pool designed like a pushkarni, which was decked with flowers and silks. Spanning across 1,72,000 sq ft, this fortress offers four categories of lavish suites and we picked the Zenana. Inspired by the queen’s quarters, this stone-floored suite located in the main palace building, comes with a dining, living and sleeping area under a caparisoned canopy; in addition, an en-suite shallow water-jet pool, a large bathroom featuring a bathtub and a separate shower stall and a private balcony overlooking the infinity pool. Exiting, we paused at bay windows with plush seating along the corridor to capture the beauty before reaching the Deep Mahal, illuminated by the soft glow of deepas. Here, we spent the evening listening to historians narrate tales of the bygone era.

Deep Mahal

As it turns out, the earlier-mentioned pushkarni’s embellishments were for us! Seated at the mantapa overlooking the infinity pool that is reminiscent of the Raya dynasty, we relished a four-course meal, with a chilli-infused dessert stealing the spotlight that night. Moving silently, so as not to disturb the peacocks, we trailed behind the naturalist guiding the early-morning nature walk through the scrub jungle adjacent to the resort. Abundant in birdlife, the forest boasts over 200 species. We sighted the Indian Robin, Brahminy Starling, Oriental Magpie-Robin, Crimson Sunbird, Cormorant and Spurfowl. The guided trek concluded with us ascending a 3.5 billion-year-old boulder, offering a panoramic view of the entire property and parts of Hampi. The escort led us to a delightful banana plantation where

we relished a steaming breakfast, with the masala dosa reigning supreme in our culinary memories long after we departed in the tour jeep to the Vitthalapura Bazaar. This trail unfolded an avenue preceding the famed Vijaya Vitthala Temple, renowned for its enchanting musical stone pillars and the iconic stone-carved chariot featured on the back of the ₹10 note.

Zenana Bedroom

The Virupaksha trail was where we ascended Hemakuta hill (housing more than 35 temples) after exploring the Virupaksha Temple. Here, we met Lakshmi —the most charming elephant who accepts only money. The Kadalekalu Ganesha and the colossal Narasimha monoliths left us in awe. For this trek, we recommend donning ultra-comfortable shoes, applying generous sunscreen and bringing along a polaroid camera to capture the essence of the journey. Ready to call it a day, our tour guides surprised us with a detour to the lush paddy fields, where a delightful mini picnic awaited. Popping open a bottle of champagne, we toasted to the most beautiful sunset ever witnessed.

Back at the resort, we engaged in ancient board games and joined a mesmerising sandhya raga, a lamp-lighting session accompanied by a live flautist. Our day concluded with an intimate candle-lit terrace dining experience called Katha, offering a panoramic view of the boulder-strewn Hampi landscape. This setting stood opposite The Bahmani restaurant, named after the principal rival of the Vijayanagara Empire, the Bahmani Sultanate, known for its exquisite Nawabi cuisine.

Katha Reading Lounge

Day 3 commenced with unwinding at the reading lounge with a book and a hot cup of Siddapur coffee — the property’s signature brand. The tranquil start was followed by a blissful full-body massage, skillfully administered by two practitioners simultaneously, at the ayurvedic spa (Vaidyasala). This was complemented by a 10-minute session in a wooden steam cabinet. To conclude this luxurious experience, we were treated to piping-hot herbal tea.

Archway to infinity pool

A quick power-nap and a delectable Vijayanagara thali later — featuring some familiar Uttara Karnataka delicacies such as jolad roti, ragi roti, yengai and balekai crisps at the resort’s multi-cuisine restaurant Tuluva — we proceeded to explore Hampi’s Royal Enclosure. This intricate complex once accommodated 43 structures exclusively built for the royal family. Among the notable sites we encountered were the Queen’s Bath, The Mahanavami Dibba, The Stepped Tank, The Hazara Rama Temple, The Underground Chamber, Lotus Mahal, Watch Tower and Elephant’s Stable. As we gently glided across the River Tungabhadra in a traditional coracle, maneuvering through colossal boulders, a poignant yet beautiful realisation washed over us — our regal sojourn in Hampi was drawing to a close. Brief pauses at the poignant ruins of the Achyutaraya Temple and the Courtesan Baz-aar marked our farewell to this historic city.

Spa room

On return to the hotel, we promised ourselves to savour the remaining hours of our visit. The day unfolded with leisure on our balcony, plunging in the private jet pool and a trip to the souvenir shop at hotel’s Lotus Mahal. The shop boasted a captivating array of artworks, postcards, perfumes and local handicrafts. Strolling back to our room, we chanced upon the pond surrounding Lotus Mahal adorned with water lilies, casting a lavender-hued spell in full bloom.

Bahamani restaurant

₹35,000 onwards, including breakfast, dinner and select experiences. Closest railhead: Hosapete (14 km). Closest airport: Hubbali (170 km). Bengaluru is 350 km away; Hyderabad is 380 km away.

