Spring Special: Delhi unveils a two-month-long mini tulip festival at Amrit Udyan

Udyan Utsav 2024, India's floral extravaganza at Amrit Udyan (Mughal Gardens), opened doors to the public on February 2 and will go on till March 31. This edition promises a breathtaking display of tulips, daffodils, Asiatic lilies, oriental lilies and other rare seasonal blooms.

Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has been recognized as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Originally, it included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens including Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam, were developed.

The highlights include intricate floral arrangements of tulips and over 100 varieties of roses. Visitors can explore Bal Vatika, a specially curated garden for children featuring a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a tree-house and Nature's Classroom. Bonsai, Circular Gardens and a vibrant food court also await. Functioning from 10 am to 5 pm, the entry for attendees is only through Gate No 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue.