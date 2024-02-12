The 37th edition of Haryana's annual Surajkund Mela is underway

The 37th edition of the Surajkund Mela, an annual event held in February, began on February 2 and will run until February 18 in Faridabad district. Organised by the Haryana Tourism Department in collaboration with Surajkund Mela Authority & Haryana Tourism Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs at Surajkund, the fair will be open daily from 10 am to 7 pm.

Expect over 20 countries from Africa, Europe and South Asia will participate in this fair. Featuring over 250 stalls from across India, the event showcases a diverse range of traditional and modern crafts, including textiles. pottery, metalwork and woodwork. Skilled artisans demonstrate their mastery, offering visitors vibrant handloom fabrics, intricate jewellery and unique home decor items reflecting cultural origins.

Surajkund, meaning Lake of the Sun, is an ancient reservoir that was built by King Suraj Pal of the Tomar dynasty in the 10th century. With the participation of United Republic of Tanzania (SCO) as the ‘Partner Nation’ the event will witness colours and cultures from across the globe with countries like Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Cambodia UAE to name a few. Similarly, Gujarat will participate as the ‘Theme State’ and spread their traditional vibes in this gargantuan, colourful and global platform.

Weekday tickets cost ₹120, while weekend tickets are priced at ₹180.