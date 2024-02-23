Delhi Tourism unveils a month-long heritage walk festival of the city

The capital city of India is a vibrant metropolis steeped in history and culture. As one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world, Delhi has been a witness to centuries of dynasties, empires and cultural evolution. From the ancient times of the Maurya and Gupta empires to the medieval period under the Delhi Sultanate and Mughal rule, Delhi has been a centre of power, culture, commerce and let's not forget romance especially a love for shopping, architecture and food. Today, the city stands as a testament to this rich heritage, with its numerous historical landmarks, culltural spots and culinary treasures. The city's architecture reflects its diverse history, with Mughal-era monuments like the Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb standing alongside colonial-era structures from the British Raj. To celebrate and educate the audience more about these diverse offerings with a blend of traditions, Delhi Tourism has introduced an enchanting festival.

The Delhi Tourism Walk Festival 2024 has begun, boasting a month-long celebration of the historical landmarks and stories that define the city's essence. Inaugurated by Delhi tourism minister Saurabh Bharadwaj at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park on February 17, the festival promises a deep dive into the city's rich history and vibrant culture. Around 50 historical sites will host guided tours for the general public, providing insights into the city's cultural heritage.

Conducted by licensed historians, storytellers, scholars and guides authorised by the Ministry of Tourism - these guided walks aim to offer an in-depth exploration of Delhi's diverse heritage and cultural significance. Some of the fascinating walks include tours of Malcha Mahal (Hunting Lodge), Mughlai Delehi (food walk), Kumharon-Ki-Basti (Pottery Village), Baansera (Delhi's First Bamboo Themed Park), Zaike Purani Dilli Ke (food walk), Dilli Ka Cinema and Dilli Ka Dil Dek- ho with National War Memorial & Kartavyapath.

Other highlights of the festival include Roshan-e-Dilli at the Qutub Minar Complex and Dekho Apna CP, which acquaints people with the history of the shopping district, as well as Partition Diaries at Purana Qila, showcasing the city's vibrant traditions and cultural diversity.

Tickets are priced at ₹500 per person, making the Delhi Tourism Walk Festival accessible to everyone who fancies architecture, Sufi music, local markets and street food.