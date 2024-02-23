Meghalaya to host the second edition of Bloomverse Music Festival this year

Meghalaya is gearing up to host the second edition of The Bloomverse Music Festival, scheduled for February 24 in Umiam. Following the success of its debut two-day event in Guwahati, Assam in 2022, this boutique music festival, organized by Skillbox, promises a vibrant lineup of musical talents. Headlining the festival, the US-based synthwave sensation will share the stage with Indian hip-hop artist Meba Ofilia, Nagaland's Polar Lights and Tura's Nokpante.

The Midnight's Tyler Lyle and Tim McEwan are scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on February 18, followed by shows in North East India, including Aizawl on February 20 and Dimapur in Nagaland on February 22, before culminating at the Bloomverse Festival in Meghalaya on February 24.

The highly anticipated debut of American synthwave band The Midnight is set to electrify India in February 2024. The band, consisting of singer-songwriter Tyler Lyle and producer Tim McEwan, will embark on a four-city tour, including a stop at the Bloomverse Festival in Meghalaya. The Midnight is best known for their enchanting songs such as Los Angeles and EPs and albums like Days of Thunder and Endless Summer.

In addition to the captivating music, attendees can immerse themselves in a unique shopping experience at The Mini Bazaar, a flea market-style setting curated by Rudy Marak. This pop-up event aims to showcase local talent and support small businesses in the region, adding an extra layer of cultural richness to the festival.

Nature lovers will be in awe of Umiam's picturesque surroundings. The town is located on the banks of the Umiam Lake, a stunning reservoir surrounded by lush greenery and rolling hills. The crystal-clear water of the lake is perfect for boating, kayaking and even fishing. You can spend hours indulging in these activities, soaking in the serenity of the place. Don't forget to capture the mesmerizing sunset views over the lake – a sight that will leave you spellbound.

For an adrenaline rush, trekking enthusiasts can explore the nearby hills and valleys. The Khasi Hills, known for their pristine beauty, offer several trekking trails that will take you through dense forests, cascading waterfalls and charming villages. The David Scott Trail, a popular hiking route, leads you through breathtaking landscapes and offers glimpses of Meghalaya's diverse flora and fauna. Be sure to carry your camera as you might encounter rare species of birds and butterflies along the way.

At Water Sports Complex, Umiam, Meghalaya.

