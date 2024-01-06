Glamp while you watch Olive Ridley turtles nest in Odisha

Come winter, India’s safari season beckons wildlife enthusiasts to explore the country’s diverse natural landscapes. During this period, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries come alive with the opportunity to witness myriad species in their natural habitats including the nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha. These reptile species classified as endangered, embark on an incredible journey from the South Pacific Ocean to the coast of Gahirmatha Beach in Odisha for their annual nesting ritual. Excited much? Well, if you are planning to witness this beautiful moment then head to Odisha’s 90-day flagship tourism program, Eco Retreat, which invites marine enthusiasts to witness the extraordinary at the Eco Retreats in Bhitarkanika.

Bhitarkanika Eco Retreat

Returning for the fifth time, this glamping extravaganza is renowned for its unique blend of luxury and sustainability. These retreats offer refined amenities and an opulent hospitality experience like that of five-star resorts, in an initiative that commenced in 2019 at Ramchandi Beach near Konark and has since expanded to various locations, including Baliput (Satkosia), Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud, Sonapur Beach and Putsil (Koraput). Commencing on November 1, the Eco Retreat was inaugurated at Putsil, Daringbadi, Hirakud and Satkosia first, followed by Bhitarkanika and Sonapur Beach (Ganjam) on December 1 while the Eco Retreat Konark is set to open doors on December 15.

Bhitarkanika’s Pentha Beach Eco Retreat on the other hand is surrounded by a Casuarina forest within the Bhitarkanika National Park — a Ramsar Site (wetlands) and the second-largest mangrove ecosystem in India, which hosts a myriad of mangrove species and the highest population of saltwater crocodiles on the sub-continent. The boat safaris along Bhitarkanika’s creeks provide a chance to explore the rich biodiversity, including saltwater crocodiles, monitor lizards and eight varieties of kingfishers. Gahirmatha Beach, part of Bhitarkanika National Park, is where approximately half a million Olive Ridleys visit this nesting beach each year, making it one of the world’s most crucial turtle nesting sites.

Pentha Beach

As the mass nesting season approaches, the eco retreats at Bhitarkanika is a luxurious and environmentally conscious getaway for those eager to witness the captivating phenomenon of Olive Ridley turtles while also indulging in local culture, mouth-watering Odia cuisine, folk music and dance performances. The packages, starting from `7,000, promise accommodation in Swiss Cottages that include all meals, evening hi-tea, local sightseeing tours and activities like volleyball, archery, rifle shooting, zorbing, cycling, morning yoga, zumba and one water sport ride.