Maldives' Manta Air to commence flight operations from Bengaluru soon

In a momentous stride towards global connectivity, Manta Air, a domestic airline based in the Maldives, is set to spread its wings internationally, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's aviation landscape. Officially inaugurated in November 2018, Manta Air took to the skies for the first time in February 2019. Presently, the airline caters to three key domestic airports in the Maldives Dhaalu Airport, Dharavandhoo Airport, and Gan International Airport. The addition of charter flights to Hoarafushi Airport on September 5, as part of an agreement with JA Manafaru Maldives Resort, further underscored the airline's commitment to expanding its reach.

Looking beyond domestic horizons, Manta Air is poised to embark on international routes, with India being the maiden destination. In January 2024, the airline is all set to commence flight operations from Bengaluru, promising travellers an unparalleled pre-premium service experience. In an ambitious move, Manta Air is actively exploring other international destinations, with plans underway to venture into the scenic landscapes of Sri Lanka. Armed with the necessary licensing, the airline envisions a future where its wings span across diverse global destinations.

With a vision of enhancing customer convenience, Manta Air introduced a pre-published schedule covering six months, coupled with the ease of online flight bookings. Setting itself apart, Manta Air takes pride in offering customized seating options that prioritize passenger comfort. With additional legroom in both Comfort and Sapphire classes, travellers can rest assured that the tropical way to fly is synonymous with luxury and comfort.